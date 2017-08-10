“2 Dope Queens,” the hit comedy podcast hosted by Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, is about to cross over.
HBO announced Thursday that it will air four hour-long episodes of the show sometime in 2018. Williams, star of Netflix’s “The Incredible Jessica James,” and Robinson, author of You Can’t Touch My Hair (And Other Things I Still Have to Explain), started the podcast in 2016 to showcase up-and-coming talent in standup comedy.
“‘2 Dope Queens’ and HBO going half on a TV baby? A dream come true!” Robinson said in a statement. “The work wife and I are beyond thrilled that the formula we’ve perfected over the past four seasons of doing the podcast (Ignorance x Cocoa Butter + Comedic Honesty) is being brought to this network.”
“We are so stoked to be partnering with HBO for these specials. Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network!” Williams added.
Staged as a live show, “2 Dope Queens” consistently sells out venues as its hosts and featured performers talk about relationships, sex, race, city life and Robinson’s undying love for U2.
“Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson prove you can be hilarious and socially conscious at the same time,” HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to bringing these very funny, talented women and their unique points of view to the HBO audience.”
