“2 Dope Queens,” the hit comedy podcast hosted by Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, is about to cross over.

HBO announced Thursday that it will air four hour-long episodes of the show sometime in 2018. Williams, star of Netflix’s “The Incredible Jessica James,” and Robinson, author of You Can’t Touch My Hair (And Other Things I Still Have to Explain), started the podcast in 2016 to showcase up-and-coming talent in standup comedy.

“‘2 Dope Queens’ and HBO going half on a TV baby? A dream come true!” Robinson said in a statement. “The work wife and I are beyond thrilled that the formula we’ve perfected over the past four seasons of doing the podcast (Ignorance x Cocoa Butter + Comedic Honesty) is being brought to this network.”

“We are so stoked to be partnering with HBO for these specials. Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network!” Williams added.

Staged as a live show, “2 Dope Queens” consistently sells out venues as its hosts and featured performers talk about relationships, sex, race, city life and Robinson’s undying love for U2.