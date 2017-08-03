2 excuses entrepreneurs need to put aside

As a business coach, I work with clients who feel stuck, unmotivated and unsure of their next step. We work together to develop the solutions that best fit their business and their lifestyle but often times during this transition, they develop excuses. Reasons why things don’t get done and then they spiral into inaction and a self-pity party. Now we all understand that starting, running and sustaining a business is not for the faint of heart, but we also know that if we want real success, we have to let go of old excuses; shift and develop our mindset to abundance and success. That also means letting go of excuses. These are the top 2 excuses I hear as a coach, which I want to dispel

1. I have no time

How many times a day do I hear this? Too much… Time, time, time seems like the biggest obstacle…the truth is that is a big excuse. You cannot control time hence it is not an obstacle. YOU are the obstacle in your way. Unless an emergency pops up then you have a fair idea of what each day of your life looks like. You know what time you get up, how long you take in traffic, how long it takes to shower, make a meal, watch a show, go to the grocery etc. You have been living so you know how your time flows, so control yourself!

Develop a calendar where you can realistically map out your days and leave room for flexibility. Be honest with yourself about what can and cannot happen and what you need to ensure it does happen.

Many times when I tell my clients to map out their days, they realize how much extra time they actually had which was wasted doing non-business related activities. How much time they spent chatting on whatsapp or scrolling through social media or watching the latest episodes of Love and Hip Hop instead of working IN and ON their business.

If you want real results and you want a successful business, take control of yourself not your time. Eliminate non-essential activities, mark your days and times like a hawk and get into a steady rhythm of productive work.

2. I do not know what to share on social media

This one always amazes me. Because these are the same people who spend hours on the phone chatting or who comment on the gossip blogs and groups and has an opinion about everything under the sun…..yet they do not know what to share about their business!!!! How is that even possible?

This actually is not about what to share but about the fear of being judged if I do share. They are afraid to position themselves as expert in case some one disagrees with them online or copies what they say. Reality check--- if you are establishing a business and you want customers, you have to establish yourself as the authority in your field. You have to position yourself as the person who can solve their problems.

You do this by sharing value everyday. By teaching people about your service or product. By showing customers why you are in love with the product and the do’s and don’t of using the products. You have to continuously be a teacher. Every questions asked both online and offline by a client is a valuable piece of content to be shared. Do not assume people know because chances are they have no clue. So share it again and again.

Ask questions, post tips and advice, share articles you love or videos that speak about your industry. Content is everywhere to be lapped up.

As for your fear…. So what if everyone does not agree with you. Imagine how boring the world would be if everyone always agreed with everything you said; if we all had the same point of view. Be bold and passionate and out spoken about why you love what you do and share it with the world!

Excuses are an easy way to get distracted from our goal. We know when we are making excuses and the first step is to acknowledge that it is an excuse and then do what is necessary to put it aside and do what we committed to do in the first place.

Are you ready to kick these excuses and more to the curb?

P.S. If you’ve been struggling with how to kick excuses to the curb, then book a free 30 minute discovery call with me and let’s work together to move you forward

Adanna Austin is a business coach and consultant who works 1 on 1 with clients to develop realistic goals, identify their ideal clients and develop strategies to grow their business.

Adanna started this business because she has a keen passion to help others in business. Coming from a long line of business owners in her own family, she has always had a drive to see and help others succeed in life and business. She helps her clients align their vision for their life with their business goals and then take the necessary steps to get exactly what they want.

Adanna is your best friend and your biggest cheerleader all rolled into a 5 feet of awesomeness. Ready to meet her and start making a change in your life and business? Then check her out at www.mkgdynamics.com

