2 Modern baths for traditional + contemporary tastes

ALTAMAREA BATHROOM BOUTIQUE: WORSHIPERS OF THE MODERN SPA

Modern baths are on the rise. But, fans of traditional aesthetic appear excluded from all of this newfound innovation. However, one company, in particular, presents modern designs for both classic and contemporary consumers. Altamarea Bathroom Boutique parlays this desperate curiosity for eclectic tastes. Furthermore, the company celebrates its seventeenth year in production and hails from Italy. Subsequently, the founders of Altamamarea find experience in their former role as suppliers for luxury heavy-hitters in European design. Thus, the company’s stringent adherence to quality, unique perception, and the environment propel them into the spotlight under modern baths sun. This article navigates two moderns baths with alternating contemporary and traditional design elements.

1.VOLO GREEN

Instinctually, the Volo Green collection beckons modern-design applause. However, one element that ultimately distinguishes this bath from the rest is its compliance to low-impact production. The “eco-friendly” design of the Volo Green derives from its materials. Altamarea collaborated closely with Paperstone® to ensure not just quality, but a reflection of environmentally driven results.

THE STRENGTHS OF PAPERSTONE®

According to Altamareal. Paperstone® is,

“• from natural and recycled materials

• recyclable

• without phenols and does not emit formaldehyde

• resistant to compression, tensile, bending and impact

• water-resistant and waterproof

• hygienic, easy to clean and spot-proof

• fireproof (A class of reaction to fire) and is flammable only above 170° C

• resistant to scratches and use”

So, not only does the Volo Green collection from this bathroom boutique comply with functionality and form in its design, but subsequently finds appeal in its eco-friendly foundations as well.

2. MUST

While modern parameters find solace in Altamarea’s Must collection, the following spa relies heavily on traditional appeals. Consequently, Altamarea transfers the traditional and the transitional via rich counter top materials and vibrant colors. Luxury is redefined through shaped tops anti drops, 45-degree joints, precious heat-treated wood, drawers in colored aluminum with a soft closing, and tops with marbles and precious stones.

