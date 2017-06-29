The 21st century parenting system is remarkably different than in centuries past. And while we think we are modern with our apps and smart phones, “instacarting” our groceries and using Amazon to have our toiletries delivered, many of us are still stuck in a relational model that is wildly outdated.

This model, if not upgraded, has the potential to wreak havoc on your relationship; especially if you decide to have a baby.

We attempt to prepare for our baby with the best of intentions. Researching the perfect crib, creating a “nest” that feels safe and cuddly, and reading the latest research on the benefits of skin-to-skin and breast milk. We shore up employment and savings accounts, getting ready for the financial costs of raising a child. However, none of us, or rather, very few of us read up on how to prepare for the changes in the relationship.

In the old relational system, which mind you, has been in place for thousands of years, it was easy to draw a line in the sand and have roles and responsibilities identified. The husband went to work, and the wife stayed home and cared for the baby. And while this system had its unique challenges, the distinction of “who does what” was clear. Crystal clear.

In this new system, we now have both parents working full-time. Many of us carry a belief that if both parents work, then naturally, domestic responsibility and caring for the child would be evenly split as well. However, that line in the sand has gotten blurry. Very blurry.

Women continue to carry the brunt of the domestic responsibility. Whether they want this title or not, they are looked at as the chief operating officer of almost all child-care related needs and caring for the home; while working full-time. Wipes, diapers, schools or nanny; done. Groceries stocked. Dinners cooked. Doctor appointments scheduled. Vacations planned. RSVP’s in. Birthday parties planned. All, taken care of.

Men on the other hand continue to hold the enormous pressure of the financial contributor role. Even if your wife is gainfully employed, society places an expectation that the man is responsible for providing for his family. Anything short of that is considered “nontraditional.”

To complicate matters, men are often confused on how and where to help in the home; unsure exactly of where to contribute. They see their wife moving like a well-oiled machine; effortlessly taking care of tasks. Or, so it seems.

However, many husbands begin to sense their wife tiring. Her unhappiness is palpable. She begins to get critical; contemptuous even. Sex is now non-existent. And as the child ages and grows stronger, so does resentments. On both sides.

How does the modern couple negotiate this new marriage contract? For each marital partner to feel good about their contribution, you need to re-design your household list or re-assign tasks. And while there are numerous changes that you can consider, here are two tools that will make a noticeable impact.

Tool #1 – Division of Labor

This idea of a relationship “scoreboard” is an important concept in cognitive behavioral therapy as we size up our contribution in the relationship constantly. As social beings, we tend to tally things up in our mind, and when we perceive the scales tipped against us, we can become angry or resentful as we feel taken advantaged of or less than another. However, our internal scoreboard is often wrong, simply a figment of our imaginations with very little basis in fact.

To mediate potential resentments over the division of labor, develop a written list of your responsibilities. Assign a time value to each task from 1 (takes significant time) to 3 (takes just a few moments.) This simple tool, while not sexy nor uniquely creative, does three very important things: It opens the lines of communication with your partner around shared goals. It fosters team work through shared goals, and finally it ends “mind-reading” your partners lack of involvement by creating transparency into what it takes to run your household.

Tool #2 – Let go of 50/50

While this tool may seem to oppose the Division of Labor tool above, read on.

You must let go of the idea of a perfect 50/50 split of the division of labor. Some days it will be 40/60 and other days it will be 90/10. You will have days that you are so exhausted you can’t see straight, and you will ask your spouse to pick up more responsibility that day. There will be days your spouse will ask the same of you. The key is flexibility, give and take. But don’t let it slide to 80/20 for too long. The average needs to be near the 50/50 mark.

The most important element any strategy and to ensure a positive partnership is communication. Don’t live inside your head where no one can hear you. Finally, be open to the idea that your spouse may be doing more than you think, or be carrying a weight that you can’t see.