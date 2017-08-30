2 Unik To Be Average

There has been a lot said about the state of “real music”, “real performers”, and possibly the lack thereof. There is a serious call to action for REAL performances to return. The time when artists left it all on the floor. The time when artists gave every ounce of who they were and released their spirit animal into every single performance. 2 Unik has decided to answer the call. These two young men who became fast friends in the 8th grade decided as young boys to grow into adult artists that would tilt the industry on it’s head. Audio and Drevion, who are from Wilmington DE and Philadelphia PA made the decision early to put their stamp on the game. They started as backup dancers for Summer Valentine and did that for a few years. But then the lightbulb went off. NO MORE BACKGROUND!!! It was time to step into the forefront. Their style of music is R&B Pop. It’s very sultry and high energy at the same time. When watching these young men perform you can see the influences of Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Mindless Behavior and the like. Although they burst on the stage with beastmode energy, off stage the two are really down to earth, likable young men. This too seems to be missing in the industry today. Both Drevion and Audio have parents who have been really supportive and hands on when it comes to their careers. At first coming out of traditional school and being homeschooled in order to go on the road was a challenge. Parents of course want to put education first. But after relenting and seeing that both Audio and Drevion were headed for big things, it became a no brainer. Homeschool became the obvious choice, and these two have been on the road to stardom every since. In talking to them, I could feel that “little brother” vibe, and mom’s “favorite son” vibe. That in itself will take them a long way. Entertaining, being on the road and experiencing the stars and the lights can make a person jaded if you’re not careful. I don’t think we will have to worry about that with these two young men. They are not only here to stay, but they love what they do and they honor their fans. They’ve gained a cult following on social media and their loyal fans have been following them for a while on Facebook, Instagram and on Soundcloud. The fans are especially taking a liking to the newly released single “Touch” which is available on all digital outlets. While they are both still very young (just 19 years old), they have the work ethic of industry veterans. They are continuously writing and studying other legends in the industry in order to always create and edge to their music and their performances. We can expect to see a lot of huge things from 2 Unik in the future. To contact the group follow them on Instagram at Official_2Unik. This duo is definitely one to watch. They are just “2 Unik” to be average!!