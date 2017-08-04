2 Universal Languages Used to Uplift Impoverished Communities

We know knowledge can uplift communities out of poverty and bring about progress, but how does one pass on knowledge if language and literacy are a barrier? There are two languages that are able to educate communities regardless of gender, class or language barriers: one is the ancient language of drawing and the other the very new language found within the studies of computer technology. Below are two examples of these languages being used to uplift and educate communities.

Chiara Eisner - OncArt, Inc.

Statistics from the World Health Organization’s suggest that more than half of cancer patients reside in developing countries and their death rate is disproportionately higher than those in developed countries. With adequate screening and early detection, many cancers are highly treatable. The key to early detection comes with patient education, something that is not easy to do in communities with low literacy rate or where there is a language barrier in between patients and doctors. In response to this issue, Chiara Eisner and Julia Shivers co-founded OncArt, Inc.. Based in Boston, MA, OncArt uses drawings to give clinicians the tools they need for patient education. It has developed a responsive web application that offers both a trademarked collaborative design tool and an open library of shareable health literacy materials, available for translation in 150+ languages, that creates illustrated health education materials designed especially for people in low-resource regions where rates of disease are high, literacy levels are low, and clinicians may not speak the same language as their patients.

Sometimes communities are able to speak to each other, but their inability to communicate with the rest of the world keeps them stagnant. Thankfully, computer languages such as coding, have created a universal language that can open up employment opportunities regardless of where someone is living or their native tongue. 95% of all jobs today have a digital component yet there are 200 million fewer women online globally than men. Given that women are more likely to suffer from poverty and be left as the sole providers of their household, women should be learning these technologies at a faster rate, not falling behind.

AboCoders, a project initiated and being implemented by Aspilos Foundation, has begun teaching young women in Northern Nigeria programming, software development and animation. In a region where poverty levels range from 45.9% - 50.2% and over two-thirds of its 15 -19 year olds can’t read a sentence, AboCoders encourages the interest of Nigerian female youth to become more interested and versed in STEM fields, coding, programming while learning life skills and becoming empowered through learning.

Simi Olusola - AboCoders

Communities are eager to learn and rise above their current situations if only given the opportunity and the tools to communicate. That is why, at The Pollination Project, we strive to fund projects, such as these, that are connected to the communities they are serving. Being well versed on the issues within a community allows leaders to come up with sustainable solutions that breakdown barriers and bring about progress.

Below are 12 other recently funded projects ran by inspiring community leaders that demonstrate how progress can happen from the ground-up.

Aminateh Nkemngu, Aminateh Nkemngu is a Cameroonian Development Journalist and founder of The Community Initiative For Development Communication (CODEC-Cameroon), a community social mobilization platform that, together with local volunteers, is working to improve toilet hygiene for women fishmongers and teenage girls along the coast of South West Cameroon.

Kennedy Odera founded Pamoja Sports Club to empower Kenyan girls to actively participate in sports. The project also sensitizes the girls on issues of reproductive health education, environmental conservation and sustainable agriculture.

Justus Christine Oteng’o a Kenyan community leader founded Young Mothers Empowerment Group to support teenage mothers by giving them skills to cope emotionally and economically throughout the hardships of motherhood and to be able to sustain their families.

Writer/poet/filmmaker Syd Stewart founded The Supershero Project , is creating a documentary that will feature multi-generational stories of women overcoming socio-emotional adversity and how they learned to change their inner and outer communities by transforming issue into inspiration.

David Viafora and Vanessa Loucky launched Mindfulness Communities World Research Tour to explore and document over a dozen mindfulness-based residential communities in 9 different countries, sharing the wisdom and compassion of these communities with the world.

Cultural producer and educator Alia Sutton-Bey founded Kwanzaa Education To Action, an 8-week arts education program that teaches local youth in East Germantown Philadelphia about the seven principles of Kwanzaa to reinforce and normalize sustainable community values and behaviors in the promotion of civic engagement and self-efficacy.

Women’s Association for Empowerment (RWAE) was created by a motivated group of passionate graduates to give back to the community, responding to the challenges of women affected greatly by gender inequality, unemployment, diseases and other detriments in the Rubirizi District, Uganda.

Angela Adrar founded EcoHermanas, a community of women in Florida, that weave and reconnect communities to Mother Earth. Together they create a bold sisterhood culture of awareness, energy, and flow around place-based environmental issues, cultivating community and contributing to the greater co-fulfillment of the community’s potential as a whole.

Arnulfo Gomez founded The Afretlain Genocide Reparation Project is an initiative established by indigenous human rights and peace activist Arnulfo Gomez Oxlaj. The initiative aims to build the movement for justice and reconstruction for the K’iche’ Mayan people for the genocide perpetrated against them during the 36-year armed conflict in Guatemala.

Melinah Lingondo manages The Soft feet Education Center, a school for 20 orphans and other vulnerable children of pre-school age. The project aims to educate kindergarten children in and around the Marachi and Sofia slums of Busia, Kenya.

Tanzanian customary norms are strongly against women owning land and controlling property. Brighton Kalinga started Women And Girls Awareness On Their Land Rights to educate rural women about their fundamental rights, including the right to own land and offer paralegal personnel to provide legal aid services to women.