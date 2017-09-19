2 Ways You Can Break a Lateness Habit

You’re late. For everything. All the time.

Additionally, you know being on time would keep you on better terms with your (colleagues, clients. family, friends). Despite that, you’re tardy anyway. Surprisingly, it’s hard — seemingly impossible, to be on time (and forget about early!). And this bothers you.

Sorry. I’m. Late. Again.

To begin with, these words routinely accompany our entrance into appointments, classes, meetings, social events, etc. In fact, research shows that 15 - 20% of Americans are consistently late. (ABCNewsLateness)

Ultimately, lateness is a misunderstood problem. For the most part, most late arrivers do try to be on time, and it’s something that plagues them throughout their lives.

Chronically Late in Wonderland

By and large, there is one common factor in every case. All things considered, no one seems to be late on purpose. Rather, we’re usually are ashamed of being late, whether it we admit it, or not.

In the final analysis, there isn’t a single cause for lateness, or a single solution. In the long run, it’s a person-by-person problem, without a universal remedy. Therefore, if you’re constantly late, you’ll have to find your reason.

Ultimately, chronically late people aren’t terrible. On balance, they’re generally hopeful and optimistic. Frequently, they simply believe they can fit more tasks into a limited time than is possible.

Try This Revealing Self-Test

Here is simple, do-it-yourself assessment that measures the differences between how on-time and late people perceive the passage of time:

First, choose three or four pages in a book, note the time, and start to read. Then, when you think ninety seconds have elapsed, stop reading. Finally, check your time to see how accurate you were.

How did you do? As a rule, it turns out, most chronic latecomers keep reading long after the ninety-second mark. On the other hand, those who are usually prompt, or on time, stop before ninety seconds passes.

What Causes People to be Late?

I believe chronic lateness falls into two general categories. In the first, you have a juicy, diagnosable, personality trait that would fascinate a psychotherapist.

In the second, you simply have a lateness habit, which makes you unproductive, stressed out, and generally crappy feeling.

It’s important to realize that we are not born with an “I’m always late” gene. (SomePeopleAlwaysLate)

2 Ways You Can Break a Lateness Habit

Be Realistic Time your daily tasks. For example, exactly how long does it take you to eat breakfast? Or shower? Pick an outfit to wear? It’s important to realize, when you know how long things take, it’s easier to plan. Build a Habit of Being on Time. We follow routines for almost everything; from the way we sign our name, to the route we take to work. Accordingly, the key to arriving anywhere on time requires creating a new routine (or habit). (HowNotLate) (AdoptNewHabits)

Hope for the Bemused, Bothered, & Bewildered

