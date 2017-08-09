20 Brand Giveaways For Trade Shows In 2017

Choosing the best giveaway that matches your brand narrative can be as difficult as conceptualizing a new service for your market. Perhaps this is the reason why we are still seeing pens at trade shows in 2017. Some companies just want to give something away. Others, however, are determined to align their tokens with their services.

Here are 20 swag ideas and some points to ponder before picking your company’s freebies for your next trade show.

20. Pens- It can be a regular dart pens or a multipurpose tool that also works as a handy LED flashlight. Pens may be old school, but your name would look good on them. Giving pens also sends the message that you want to offer something useful. Remember though: it is only useful if it works.

19. Cleaning cloths- If your service caters to lenses and eye wear, giving out cleaning cloths is only natural.

18. Calendars- Obviously, you would not want to give away calendars in the middle of the year. Offering them towards the end of the year and perhaps boosting it with coupons is a good idea for people inclined to planning their budget and organizing their life.

17. Journals- Skip the printing of dates so your journal remains relevant. Print information about your brand narrative, instead. Let your story inspire and engage through the pages of a notebook. You could even give it away any time of the year. This is a good token for artists, students and all kinds of doodlers.

16. Mugs- Some people hate the idea of getting mugs on holidays. They would frown upon bulky mugs at events and trade shows. But if it comes with a brilliant design, it will be hard to resist.

15. Sticky notepads- Adhesive papers would look great on people’s desks. Giving them away means you care about details – things that matter and should not be forgotten.

14. Smartphone wallets- It also works as a power bank case for gadgets that will be actively used during trade events.

13. Umbrella- Check out the weather before giving people umbrella. If there’s a significant chance of rain, you might even become a life-saver.

12. Waterproof pouches- If your market includes beach lovers, show them that you understand their needs when they’re in their happy place. Make the pouches big enough for their smartphones and accessories.

11. Koozies- Custom koozies say you’re a fan of all things cool and refreshing. It can be used daily, too. Printed with your name or some catchy quote, it is a great freebie for beer and soda lovers.

10. Magnets- If you would like for your brand to find its way in people’s kitchens, give them something that would look good on their refs.

9. Stress balls- This tells your market they don’t have to sweat the small stuff. And they should stay cautious against carpal tunnel syndrome.

8. Lip balms- No one would want to waste a good lip balm. It’s great for women and men need them, too. Even if your brand is not necessarily aligned with self-care, giving away lip balms shows thoughtfulness – something that’s very easy to appreciate.

7. Mints- It says you want people to communicate confidently, particularly on days when everyone has back-to-back meetings and several potential deals to close.

6. Sunscreen- Everybody needs sunscreen. This is a great giveaway for outdoor adventurists, too.

5. Lanyards- You can either sponsor the trade show’s strap card needs or include this item in a swag bag. Wearables always make sense as a giveaway, but lanyards can also be used in creative ways

4. Bobble heads- They are cute, smile-inducing and stress-relieving figures. Bobble heads send the message that you want your market to relax a little – even when they are at their desks. This item also says you want to stay close to your market every day.

3. Power banks- You can make your brand unforgettable to people who always run out of juice for their gadgets. Choose a good capacity (15001-20000 mAh) to be relevant.

2. Bags- In any trade show, tote bags or drawstring backpacks are essential. People would be inclined to use them right away for their swag loot or brochures. It tells your market that you’ll make things easy for them.

1. Apparel- People will always be thrilled by free t-shirts, hoodies or even raincoats. The key here is choosing high-quality material for comfort and style. People will not use it daily, but you’d want them to be happy to wear it. This way, you get free advertising in return.

Whatever freebies or combination of keepsakes you choose to give away, remember to choose a dependable manufacturer. High-quality items can build trust. You’d want to tell your market that you are reliable at everything you do – even at tapping the best makers for things you give for free.

Once you’ve made up your choice on giveaways, relax and get your focus back on your services. Some people may not remember your freebies, but they should remember why your brand is good for them.

For Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, entrepreneurs should remain focused on their product or service. The man who used to sell books from his garage once said, “In the old world, you devoted 30% of your time to building a great service and 70% of your time to shouting about it. In the new world, that inverts.”

Bezos also said, “If you do build a great experience, customers tell each other about that. Word of mouth is very powerful.”