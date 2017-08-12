20 Life Lessons I Learned From My Two Year Old

When I became a dad a little over two years ago I knew I had a lot to learn about becoming a parent. What I didn’t expect is just how much my son would teach me about life in general.

I’m sure I have many more lessons to learn in the years ahead, but in the mean time I thought I would share this selection of 20:

1. Saturday mornings were meant for pancakes.

2. Our emotions can get us into serious trouble.

3. There’s no such thing as too many hugs.

4. Adults don’t play outside nearly enough.

5. We should all smile at strangers more often.

6. Playing in the rain is highly underrated.

7. Dinosaurs are awesome.

8. Uncrustables are a great lunch option.

9. We should all read a good story before bed time.

10. When you fall, get back up and keep playing.

11. You can have fun without an iPhone or iPad. —Seriously, get off your phone … after you finish reading this ;)

12. Enjoying the little things in life is key.

13. Running away when you get in trouble only gets you in more trouble.

14. God gave us children to remind us of what’s really important in life: love, laughter, and relationship.

15. We owe our parents… A LOT.

16. You should never miss a chance to play in the snow.

17. When you have a bad attitude, you probably just need a nap.

18. Eating something off the floor isn’t a big deal.

19. The people who don’t wave back are the people who need to be waved at the most.

20. We shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help.

Read more at tylerspeegle.com

…