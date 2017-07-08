20 Ways We've Depicted Aliens On Film, 70 Years After Roswell

Whether or not you believe there were aliens present at the site of a crash in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947, we can all agree the incident sparked an entire culture of conspiracy theories and speculation about creatures beyond planet Earth.

Seventy years after the initial incident, when a farmer found unidentified debris on his property, the culture surrounding extraterrestrial creatures real or imagined is alive and well. To celebrate the undeniable narrative pull of visitors from another planet, we’ve rounded up 20 depictions of aliens on the big screen. From the clunky costumes of the ’50s to the sleeker creatures seen in films like “Avatar” and “Arrival,” it shows that out-of-this-world filmmaking won’t be going out of style.