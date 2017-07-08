ENTERTAINMENT
20 Ways We've Depicted Aliens On Film, 70 Years After Roswell

We want to believe. 👽

Whether or not you believe there were aliens present at the site of a crash in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947, we can all agree the incident sparked an entire culture of conspiracy theories and speculation about creatures beyond planet Earth.

Seventy years after the initial incident, when a farmer found unidentified debris on his property, the culture surrounding extraterrestrial creatures real or imagined is alive and well. To celebrate the undeniable narrative pull of visitors from another planet, we’ve rounded up 20 depictions of aliens on the big screen. From the clunky costumes of the ’50s to the sleeker creatures seen in films like “Avatar” and “Arrival,” it shows that out-of-this-world filmmaking won’t be going out of style.

  • "Aelita: Queen of Mars," 1924
    Aelita: Queen of Mars
  • "Flight to Mars," 1951
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • "The Day the Earth Stood Still," 1951
    John Springer Collection via Getty Images
  • "The Man From Planet X," 1951
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • "Cat-Women of the Moon," 1953
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • "Invaders From Mars," 1953
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," 1956
    Allied Artists via Getty Images
  • "The Terrornauts," 1967
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • "The Man Who Fell to Earth," 1976
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," 1977
    Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
  • "Alien," 1979
    Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
  • "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," 1982
    Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
  • "Predator," 1987
    Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
  • "Earth Girls Are Easy," 1988
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • "Coneheads," 1993
    Murray Close via Getty Images
  • "Mars Attacks!" 1996
    Warner Bros
  • "Men in Black II," 2002
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
    Alien on ground in a scene from the film 'Men In Black II', 2002. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)
  • "Signs," 2002
    Buena Vista Pictures
  • "Avatar," 2009
    Disney
  • "Arrival," 2016
    Paramount

