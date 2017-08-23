2009 VMA Run-in with Kanye West Did Little Damage to Taylor Swift's 'Reputation,' Says Fan Fav Biography

Reprinted from BookTrib.com
The most unforgettable and bizarre year in VMA history was 2009. Michael Jackson was dead, Lady Gaga was gross, Brittany Spear’s made a comeback and Hip-Hop ruled. However, the one thing that is forever etched in the annals of VMA history was the moment Kanye West jumped on stage and interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Video of the Year. Swift seemed genuinely shocked, as were most people in the audience and at home. This single incident could have ended of both careers, but it had just the opposite effect. As a result of this awkward situation, both artists were catapulted into into super stardom. Kanye proved he was bad-ass and Taylor Swift became the darling of America and a model of humility.
With both Taylor and Kanye in the news today, we decided to relive what Variety Magazine refers to as one of “the biggest beefs in VMA history” by taking a literary trip down memory lane of the 2009 VMAs. Four books about some of the night’s most memorable honorees and performers— Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears— were our top picks commemorating that unforgettable moment in MTV history. Read about their lives, loves, tragedies and survivals behind the scenes and away from the spotlight in a world of celebrity many can only dream of.
