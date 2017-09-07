2017 Bankruptcies of Elder Home Care and Nursing Facilities

Read the FLSA lawsuit here.

Texas RHH LLC sought a reprieve from up to $10 million in liabilities in the Northern District of Texas. The chapter 11 petition was signed by Member Misty Brady, who was sued for alleged tax lien fraud in a June 30, 2017 federal lawsuit after filing a personal bankruptcy petition in March 2017. Affiliate BP Chaney filed for bankruptcy on July 3.

After two medical malpractice suits, an employee disability discrimination complaint and a breach of contract claim, Avalon Care Center-Chowchilla LLC sought protection from up to $10 million in liabilities in the Eastern District of California. Signed by CFO Anne Stuart, the pleading listed up to $500,000 in assets.

Red Rocks Nursing Operations, affiliates Bloomfield_Nursing_Operations_LLC and Casa Real Nursing Operations LLC sought protection from creditors in the Northern District of Texas Fort Worth. All three petitions were signed by Manager C. Kent Harrington who was jointly ordered to pay $1 million in criminal fines and penalties in the state of Missouri for allegedly failing to provide adequate care to the residents of five nursing homes, according to the FBI. Another $628,000 was assessed to resolve civil allegations that false and fraudulent claims were submitted to Medicare and Missouri Medicaid.

Avalon Care Center - Chandler LLC seeks protection from up to $10 million in liabilities in the District of Utah. Signed by CFO Anne Stuart, the pleading disclosed a mere $50,000 in assets. The debtor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of a chain that includes Avalon Health Care, Inc., which was sued by Helen Schirmer whose complaint cited medical malpractice and personal injury. Affiliate Avalon Care Center – Chowchilla filed a bankruptcy pleading in June