2017 DreamHer Fest Lineup Revealed - Necole Kane (XO Necole), Maja Sly, Arian Simone, Audria Richmond, Jewel Tankard, Dr. Nicole Garner Scott & More

Think of DreamHer Fest as an all-girl business summer camp. In addition to sitting on panels and listening to the advice of some awe-inspiring business moguls, you will be able to shop entrepreneur merch, get pampered at our beauty lounges, participate in workshops, network with other women and meet your digital tribe, experience our unique food truck park, team build on our adult blow up games with your business besties forever (BFFs), support a local business woman in our 'shop local' vendor marketplace, participate in our pitch competition to get your DREAM funded, join in our our pink after dark shepreneur happy hour and more. On Saturday, September 30, 2017, DreamHer Fest will host some of the top leading and up and coming female entrepreneurs, makers, creators, and innovators. The fest will take place on over 100 acres of sprawling green ground located in the beautiful area of Serenbe, Georgia. Located just 15 minutes outside of Atlanta. Some of this year's speakers include: Necole Kane (XO Necole), Arian Simone (Fearless Inc), Audria Richmond (Building Big Brands/ Uncloned), Maja Sly, Bianca Rush (Ladies Who Brunch), Dr. Nicole Garner Scott (100 Female Entrepreneurs), Jewel Tankard, Candace Mitchell ( My Avana), Tola Lawal, and Kimber Raell (Ms. CEO Society). This full day experience is for entrepreneurs, entrepreneurial mindset and women in business alike - whether one is thinking of launching a side venture, already an established entrepreneur, or simply wants to be inspired and motivated by some of the brightest women in business, creators, and makers, never letting fear stand in the way of living their dreams and nailing their purpose. Nicole Garner Scott (100 Female Entrepreneurs Founder) & Kimber Raell (Ms. CEO Society Founder) have joined forces to bring the city of Atlanta #DreamHerFest 2017. An indoor/ outdoor experience, this fest will put inspiration front and center. Think of it as SXSW Interactive meets your favorite girls trip and throw in a bunch of workshops and resources to really help you push the needle and you will get what is quickly being coined as the land of Dreams. For more information on DreamHer Fest and to puchase tickets visit www.DreamHerFest.Com or join the conversation @100Females #DreamHerFest .