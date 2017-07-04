WEIRD NEWS
Joey Chestnut Sets New Record At Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

The defending men’s championship winner wolfed down 72 dogs -- 12 more than the second-place finisher.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut has set a new record for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, after swallowing an astonishing 72 hot dogs, earning him his 10th championship win.

The defending men’s champion winner was awarded the coveted Mustard Belt at New York City’s Coney Island on Tuesday after scarfing down the buns and sausages in 10 minutes.

“I was sweating like a mad dog. It was a great performance, but I know that I could have done better,” he told ESPN shortly after his big win.

Chestnut’s previous contest record of 70 hot dogs was set last year. But it wasn’t his personal record overall. In a previous qualifying race for the annual competition, he managed to scarf down 73 dogs.

Miki Sudo celebrates winning this year's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest, in the women's division, after gobbling 41 hot dogs and buns.

Major League Eating, which oversees the competition, said Carmen Cincotti gulped down 60 hot dogs to come in second place and Matt “Megatoad” Stonie swallowed 48. Stonie’s score was five fewer than his count last year.

“Joey is a monster, it will take a lot to knock him off,” Stonie said before the competition.

In the women’s division, for the fourth year in a row, Mikki Sudo took the title after guzzling down 41 hot dogs and buns, shattering last year’s 38.5 hot dogs.

Mikki Sudo is seen competing in this year's Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

The women’s record of 45 has yet to be cracked. That total was set by Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas in 2012.

Michelle Lesco came in second place this year with 32 hot dogs and buns, and Thomas came in third with 31 hot dogs and buns.

Sonya Thomas, pictured during Sunday's competition, came in third place after eating 31 hot dogs and buns.

