2017 Primetime Emmy Nominees celebrate at Bergman Style Lounge

To celebrate the upcoming 69th Annual Primetime Emmy® Awards this Sunday, September 17, 2017, over 100 VIP celebrities and entertainment industry guests enjoyed the 8th Annual Bergman Style Lounge and Party at the Melrose Avenue hotspot Fig and Olive in West Hollywood yesterday. This highly anticipated invitation-only event was hosted by Buywine.com and presented by Skinside Drinkable Collagen (who made it from Miami despite Hurricane Irma).

Doris Bergman Genevieve Blechner (”UnReal”) checked out Skinside Drinkable Collagen

Celebrity guests included Primetime Emmy Winner and 2017 Nominee Kim Estes (Best Actor, Short Form, “Dicks”), Patrika Darbo, (2016, Primetime Emmy Winner, Best Actress Short Form,“Acting Dead”), along with Primetime Emmy Nominees, Kevin “The Bull” (Host of Emmy Nominated Series, “American Ninja Warrior”), Kelsey Scott (“Walking Dead”), and Mo Collins (“’F’ Is For Family”).

Doris Bergman Primetime Emmy Winner and 2017 Nominee Kim Estes (”Dicks”) received Buywine.com

Emmy® Nominated actors, former Emmy® winners, presenters, stylists and industry VIPs mingled in the courtyard that featured fun fashion for him and couture gowns by Sue Wong for her, beauty, skin and hair care, stunning jewelry collections, gorgeous accessories, fashion (Single Dress was back generously gifting the latest styles in dresses), blouses and pants, exquisite timepieces, dog treats, pet staycation kits, and more.

Doris Bergman Denise Boutte (”Meet The Browns”) received a Pampered Pets Playhouse Resort and Spa Goodie Bag

Multiple Oscar Nominee Bruce Dern (”Nebraska”), Genevieve Buechner (“UnReal”), Shiva Negar (“American Assassin”), Hollywood Icon Deidre Hall (“Days of Our Lives”), Tony Denison (“Major Crimes”), Michael Campion (“Fuller House”), Naomi Grossman (“American Horror Story”), Nathan Davis, Jr. (“Detroit”), Gleb Savchenko (“Dancing With the Stars”), Steven Bauer (“Ray Donovan”), Lotte Verbeek (“Madam Secretary”), Marilu Henner (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), and Rosa Blasi (“The Thundermans”), were also some of the stars honored at this luxury gifting experience.

Liz H Kelly Master Chef Jamie Lauren gifted Hank and Frida’s Burger Time hot sauce and mustard

In the spirit of giving back, guests and sponsors donated unwrapped gifts for young adults (ages 13-18) for a Pre-Holiday Gift Drive benefitting ‘Wednesday’s Child’ -- a weekly segment airing on KTTV FOX 11 News, Los Angeles, with Anchor Christine Devine. ‘Wednesday’s Child’ highlights ‘harder to place’ children in the LA County foster care system who are in need of adoptive families. “In Los Angeles County, alone, there are over 35,000 children receiving child welfare services,” says social worker, Dr. William Wong. Bergman always invites two foster children to join in on the festivities and experience what it feels like to be treated as a VIP.

Liz H Kelly Signature Innovation Group was there to gift their classic and streetware styles for men.

Jeanne Vixen Jewelry also gifted a Prosperity Ring, which was classic and stunning.

Liz H Kelly Guests were gifted Prosperity Ring by Jeanne Vixen Jewelry.

And Food Network’s Chef Elliott Farmer treated (pun intended!) everyone to red velvet goodies that were irresistible!

Liz H Kelly Food Networks’ Chef Elliott Farmer had the best red velvet treats ever!

Many thanks to the sponsors who provided Buywine.com, Skinside Drinkable Collagen, Abingdon Co. Timepieces, The Dry Bar, Montrose Regenerative Cosmetics & Laser Center, My Curlifornia, Hair Wave, Chef Elliott’s Red Velvet Bourbon Bundt Cakes & Signature Spices, Olympia Luggage, USA, Spa Girl Vodka, Hashtag Hooker, Signature Innovation Group Men’s Wear, Art Lewin Bespoke, Hint Water, Sue Wong Couture & Fragrance, Pampered Pets Playhouse Resort & Spa, CJS Homemade Wholesome Pet Treats, My Saint, My Hero, Twisted Silver, Jeanne Vixen Jewelry, Reema Beauty, Burger Time, Single Dress, Kaya Di Koko, Single Underwear for Men, Mascarpone Cheesecake by Chef Turok, Rock Your Hair, Marriagemindedonly.com, CJS Pet Staycation, Sunless Beauty, Purad’or, Miradryla.com, “Loaded Dice Films’ “Wheels” DVDs, Astrologer Kelly Surtees, and VIP Gift Bags provided by Buywine.com.

After receiving these VIP gifts, guests enjoyed a delicious lunch in the Fig and Olive dining room while discussing their picks for Emmy Winners.

Hollywood will be buzzing all weekend with more parties, awards and talk about the hottest television shows. Congratulations to all the nominees, and don’t forget to tune in to the 2017 Emmys LIVE with Host Stephen Colbert this Sunday, September 17, 2017, on CBS at 5:00pm PST/ 8:00pm EST.