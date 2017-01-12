COMEDY

2017 Probably Won't Be That Great Either, So 'Merry F**king January'

Couldn't we have started with March or June?

01/12/2017 01:49 pm ET
Andy McDonald Comedy Writer / Editor, The Huffington Post

You might’ve collectively poured water on and celebrated the passing of the witch that was 2016. But deep down, you’re sensing that 2017 won’t be much better.

And good lord, if you were trying to start a year off right, you wouldn’t go with January. You’d go with one of your star players, like March or June. This video will explain everything.

Video created by the good people at Ruffian Studios.

