2017 Probably Won't Be That Great Either, So 'Merry F**king January'

You might’ve collectively poured water on and celebrated the passing of the witch that was 2016. But deep down, you’re sensing that 2017 won’t be much better.
And good lord, if you were trying to start a year off right, you wouldn’t go with January. You’d go with one of your star players, like March or June. This video will explain everything.
Video created by the good people at Ruffian Studios.
Also on HuffPost
Celebrities We Tragically Gained In 2016
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more
Newsletter