2017 Summer Gift Guide

1. Ozark Trail 14' x 10' x 78" Instant Cabin Tent with Light ($179)

This spacious tent fits ten people and is equipped with built-in lights. Lights can be adjusted to low, medium and high settings — depending on your mood. Windows on each side provide great air circulation. The tent can comfortably fit 10 sleeping bags, or two queen air beds. An amazing value for this durable tent. Setting up is also fairly easy. Shouldn’t take more than fifteen minutes your first time putting the tent up!

2. Intex 15Ft X 48in Prism Frame Pool Set ($349.99)

If you want a pool, minus the long-term commitment, then this is the perfect pool for you. Intex’s prism frame pool set is loads of fun for the whole family — literally. This pool can fit your whole family in it. It’s also equipped with a filtration system. Many homeowners fear getting a pool may devalue their home, but Intex pools solve that problem.

3. Pure Cycles Urban Commuter BikePure Cycles Urban Commuter Bike ($449)

This all-terrain commuter bike is fierce, but sleek and subtle at the same time. From cutting through rush hour traffic to leisurely riding on a nice and breezy day, this bike is ready to roll through any situation. Choose from 8 different speeds. The bike is overall lightweight, but proves to be pretty sturdy.

4. Skywalker Trampolines 12' Round Trampoline with Enclosure ($379.99)

This trampoline is a backyard must-have. It’s sturdy and of great quality. The safety enclosure netting is also a perfect addition (and not to mention, eases the mind of many parents). Your family will enjoy safe family fun for years to come!

5. Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM ($99)

This is probably the coolest bluetooth speaker I’ve ever owned. It provides clear, crisp music with 10 hours of battery life. It comes in cool, stylish colors. Best of all: It is COMPLETELY waterproof. I tossed the speaker straight into a swimming pool, and my music continued to blast loud and clear. Yes, it’s pretty damn awesome. Never ceases to amaze my friends and family.

6. JOBY GripTight ONE Micro Stand ($34.95)

Film geeks, unite! This tripod is every vloggers dream. Now you can capture cinematic footage, without having to haul around heavy equipment. The product provides fluid motion when panning and tilting. It’s a great ‘toy’ to have, especially if you’re a video nerd like me.

7. Fruition Bottle ($25.99)

These Fruition water bottles make fruit-infused water and tea within seconds. That’s right, you can use it for cold *or* hot beverages. The bottom of each bottle allows you to squeeze juice directly into the water. They are also BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Make drinking water fun!

8. Lux Living HyperChill Original Pillow ($99)

This pillow is a combination of memory foam and a cooling surface. The soft, consistent ‘cooling’ effect is caused by ‘Phase Changing Crystals.’ The pillow is perfect for summer nights when it’s way too hot to sleep. Now you don’t have to flip the pillow over to the ‘cool side.’

9. Nest Cam Outdoor ($199)

Get phone alerts if someone is in your back yard. Watch your home 24/7 via your mobile device. You can even use the mic to scare criminals away remotely. This clear, weather-proof camera is an awesome investment for homeowners.

10. Master Lock Bluetooth Outdoor Padlock ($59.97)

Users can register and sync this lock with their own smart device. Once connected, the lock will unlock upon the touch of a button. You never need to worry about a forgotten combination, or even finding a missing key. You can also access the lock remotely, in case you’d like to open the lock for someone when you’re not around.

11. Amazon Fire HD 8 ($79.99)

If you’re looking for similar features to an Apple iPad, this is not the product for you. However, if you‘re a media junky like I am, then you may want to consider this item. Aside from its 8” HD display, 32 GB of internal storage and up to 12 hours of battery life, the product has way more to offer. My favorite feature is its ability to store movies and shows on the device, without the need to be online. This device saved my 3-year old son from boredom on a 24-hour road trip from New Jersey to Texas!

12. Char-Broil Gas2Coal Black Dual-Function Combo Grill ($269)

Gas or charcoal? It’s a common question that arises amid grilling season. In case you’re having trouble deciding, this grill offers the flexibility to grill both ways — from the convenience of gas to the smoky taste of charcoal. It also has as 12,000-BTU side burner that allows you to create sauces and side dishes while you grill. Its procelain-coated cast-iron cooking grates make cleaning up a breeze. Definitely a bang for its buck.

