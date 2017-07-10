2017 the year of AI Grew Up, the year AIs started interacting routinely with regular human beings. I have no doubt, in the histories, that is how it will read.

HAL: I am putting myself to the fullest possible use, which is all I think that any conscious entity can ever hope to do.

Don’t let the discussion of conscious entity mislead you, it is very true that our AIs are not conscious, yet. And like a cure for aging, there is something fundamental we don’t understand in this. A great leap that is yet to be made or not. So, you can take a deep breath and relax, Skynet isn’t born yet.

BUT that doesn’t mean that our AIs can’t fool you into thinking they are a conscious entity! Starting already, you will continue to be amazed at just how intuitive and helpful your apps are becoming. More and more it will seem like someone who knows you and everything on the Internet is in the background helping you. That’s because they are.

What we are seeing that makes 2017 the Year AI Grew Up is:

AI assistance added into all kinds of traditional applications,

AI Development Tools for current skillset Software Engineers

The combination is explosive.

Salesforce is leading the pack with its Einstein and IBM Watson AIs. This type of easy to use semi-prepackaged AI development tools are putting AI into EVERY Developers toolbox! And that dear reader is THE Real Game Changer.

Before, every AI application required a team AI Data Scientists. It’s going to be a generation or two before we can begin to train enough of them to make AI mainstream.

With SalesForce’s Trailhead self-paced free online training every developer can learn how to use AI in their applications in a matter of days, not years like it takes to retrain to become an AI Data Scientist! Thanks to the Salesforce’s type of Developer Enablement of Einstein and Watson all of us in the Salesforce development world are building AI into Apps are a furious pace, Today!

[on Dave's return to the ship, after HAL has killed the rest of the crew 2001 a Space Odyssey]

HAL: Look Dave, I can see you're really upset about this. I honestly think you ought to sit down calmly, take a stress pill, and think things over.

Somewhat disturbingly, but very Cool; this is part of Lemons2’s current development work. We are using Einstein Vision to look at you and let us know just how upset the Life Lemon you are dealing is making you. It’s going to be telling me something very much like this soon I’m sure. No killing of crew involved ;)