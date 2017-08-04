2017's ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop: A Conversation With Richard Bellis, Plus The Lost David Crosby Interview

A Conversation with ASCAP's Richard Bellis

Mike Ragogna: It seems something happened to Richard Bellis recently. I think he got an award from ASCAP for twenty years of service, right?

Richard Bellis: [laughs] Well, it happens to all old guys. I have now been the mentor/host of the ASCAP film scoring workshop for twenty years, and in actuality the workshop has only been in existence for twenty nine years. For the first eight years, a wonderful composer named Fred Karlin was the host. Then when he moved out of town, there was a year off where there was no workshop, and then I started the following year, which was twenty years ago this month.

Richard Bellis with ASCAP award for twenty years of service

MR: Looking back over those twenty years, what are a couple of the most significant changes to how ASCAP conducts the film scoring workshops now versus then?

RB: The competition among aspiring composers has changed enormously. Twenty years ago--'97, huh--we were starting to see a greater number of people interested in becoming film and television composers. When I started in the business in the late seventies, there were a handful of us, and there was no University course. There were no workshops, there was one book. By the early nineties, for some unknown reason, there started to be this big interest in becoming a film or television composer. Today, almost every major university has a film scoring course, many masters courses in film scoring, and this is international. We are graduating hundreds, if not thousands every year, of aspiring film scorers. That's like a music school graduating hundreds of thousands of harpists every year. There's one per job opening. So the focus has shifted from how to do it to how to stand out from the herd and giving people the skills that normally come from experience in the field. The courses prepare you for doing the work, but actually having been in the field and gaining experience there—the relationship with the director, the relationship with the copyists, with the scoring mixer, with the musicians—is what this course is able to do that is usually not a major part of the curriculum of a university.

MR: What is 2017 offering that 2016 didn't? Did anything change over the past year?

RB: No, because what we focus on is orchestral scoring, which is still a major part of film making today, but usually only by the A-list composers, because the budget obviously is more than an electronic score or a small-group score. We don't think that all films should be scored with the orchestra, but we select the best twelve out of over three hundred applicants for this workshop every year. That means that those twelve actually have the best chance of becoming A-list composers. There are core skills involved and orchestral writing and conducting are two of those core skills, so that's what we focus on. There's not a big change from year to year. Some of the information we give is topical, like how to deal with temp scores, how to be original or get permission to be original in a marketplace where very often you're asked to imitate the temp or some other film score that was successful. So those things are topical and change. But the basic skills of working with and writing for the orchestra remain the same from year to year.

MR: What is the difference between this crop of students as opposed to last year’s? Any students in particular that you expect to be rising stars?

RB: There are always some who stick out from even the crop of twelve. Every year, the quality of the writing seems to improve. I think that's because of the ability to analyze the number of scores that are available to students who are studying orchestral writing are much more prevalent than they ever were before. The instruction that they're getting musically is top notch, and we're seeing that every year. The orchestra remarks every year that the level, the bar for writing, keeps increasing and increasing.

MR: What's evolving in the way films are using score in 2017? Maybe the demands? The needs?

RB: The needs have changed, and particularly, the demands have changed. One of the reasons I have stayed involved in this over twenty years is that trends are momentary. Many of the trends—especially when you have such a large community of aspiring composers and emerging composers—can either leave a positive residue or a negative residue. When there is an emerging community, they are very susceptible to doing whatever they're told. On the other hand, veterans tend to question what they're told. A film composer should be two things: They should be a servant to the film and the director, but at the same time, they should be an expert and bring their expertise about music to the project. It's very easy for an emerging composer to take the servant route and not to question anything. Sometimes that leads to a degradation of the quality of the profession or the quality of the work. We're seeing this with temp scores. We've always had temp scores, which is really reference music, but more and more, composers are being asked to imitate or emulate—to the very verge of infringement on copyright—something from another movie. Now, they're trying to make original movies, but they want to use music from another movie. So we as experts are supposed to caution against that and say, "Listen, is there a way we can get whatever you want emotionally with an original sound?"

MR: Have any of the students from the 2016 crop risen in any significant way?

RB: Well, they are working. In a year, that's really all you can expect. Some of our alumni from earlier years are doing very, very important work. On Facebook, we invite our alumni to come back, and particularly those who help us judge the current crop. One of them said, "I'm sorry I couldn't show up, but I guess it's important to know that the workshop is responsible for me having to work tonight." So that's what you want to hear. The workshop does two things: One, it prepares people for the real world and gives them a sense of experience far beyond their actual experience in the business, and two, it acts as a validation within the industry and Hollywood. If people know they've gone through this workshop and were selected for this workshop, they're pretty damn good.

ASCAP film scoring workshop

MR: There's a lot of anonymous work that's done from group work that's given a single credit. Are you preparing the students for that reality as well? Are there students you know who are being implemented behind the scenes in high profile work?

RB: Yes. Short answer is yes. But there is a great variable. You asked, "Do we try and prepare them for that kind of scenario?" Yes we do. We try and prepare them by saying, "This should be a phase that you pass through. Be prepared when you take on a position like an assistant that is going to write or ghost write, be prepared to let the person you're working for know that this is for a limited period of time." Some of the employers are more ethical than others. Yes, it's pragmatic in the world where there is a lot of work and not much time, though some are ethical enough to put those other people on the cue sheet so that they'll receive their royalties. Others are not. But it's like any other business in that respect. Employers vary. Most employers are glad to see their talented assistants move on and move up. Not always, but I think most are. Many of the people who use other writers have fostered careers for these assistants and ghostwriters. I think most of the time it works fine as long as everybody is aligned upfront for how long this is going to last and what the purpose of it is, the mutual benefit of both parties.

MR: What are some of the ways that they can break through? How do they start their careers with their name? How do they start them effectively and efficiently?

RB: Boy, if I had the answer to that, Mike. That's probably the question I get asked most by composers. "How do I break through? How do I set myself apart?" There is no answer to that. Particularly now there is as much luck involved. I think what you have to do is cultivate an environment where luck can happen, so you do meet as many people as possible, you get out from the back of your computer as much as possible, and when you get a job, you don't just obey, you create. You cannot write brilliantly enough to have a star career from mediocre movies. You have to create a relationship with a director who is successful. Sooner or later, that's the secret. There are no star film composers who don't have a relationship with a successful director. It's a must. That skill, that interpersonal skill or relating to and taking care of the needs and the wants of that director, the same way a cinematographer or a location scout or a writer have those relationships, we have to have those relationships as well. Those skills don't always come naturally to composers. Some, they do, but it's something that usually has to be cultivated.

MR: The creative mind has to be free from ways of looking at the world that are restrictive.

RB: Yeah. I get a lot of blowback because I say, "What we do is not art. We are not artists, we are artisans. We use music, which is an art, but we use it to serve and actual purpose, and that makes us artisans. We have to understand the needs of the film and the needs of the film maker and then go to the music. We don't just bring our creativity. Art is a form of self-expression and the last thing a director needs is some composer coming in and expressing him or herself all over the film.

Tyler Durham

MR: Do you feel like you've got a mentoring role? Do you feel like you're steering these students down the right path?

RB: That's he only reason I would do this, Mike. But you know something? I am always surprised when I hear them say that the information they got has really helped, as if to imply that they didn't get this information anywhere else. To me, it's stuff that I grew up with. I told the orchestra recently that because there were no university courses and no workshops and one book available when I started to get into it, that my teachers were music editors and scoring mixers and copyists and musicians. They were the people who taught me how to do the craft, and all I'm doing is trying to pass on that information, plus a little bit of what's changed today. I'm thrilled whenever I hear, "Oh man, I use something I heard you say every day," and I'm getting that more and more. That's lovely.

Megumi Sesano-Down

MR: You mentioned copyists. These days, the ways copying works is you put it on a computer and it prints it out. Have you noticed if the schools are continuing to teach some of the old methods, because of the tactile input to the brain, etc.?

RB: No, they are not doing that, and you wouldn't expect them to do that, because universities prepare people for the marketplace as they perceive it. However, one of the things for instance that we do is we insist that these composers orchestrate their own cues, and that they conduct their own cues, which is sometimes very scary for them. Yes, it's an old-school thing. You can hire a conductor, but here's the deal; and this applies to copying or orchestration or any of those skills: If you have experienced being on the podium with seven questions coming to you all at the same time from the orchestra and somebody in the booth hitting the talkback and saying, "You know, this note should be an F-sharp on bar thirty-two," once you've experienced being out there, when it's your turn to be in the booth and you've hired somebody to conduct, now when you hit the talkback, you go, "John, when you have a moment." It's an empathetic knowledge of the people who are working for you. When you give your sketch to an orchestrator you want to know that that orchestrator can start orchestrating from minute one, that they don't have to figure out what you've done with your sketch. When you give something to the copyist, you want it to be self-explanatory, not something that's been transcribed off of a computer program where the ranges are all wrong and there's fifteen ledger lines above the staff. The knowledge of those old time skills apply. Look, when I go to a scoring session of mine, I always figure that I should be the guy getting coffee for everybody else, because my job is done and they're all going to work making my music. So I should be taking care of them, they shouldn't be taking care of me. I think that point of view gets you the respect and the best effort of everyone making your music.

Bronson Buskett

MR: So having that familiarity and the comfort might be as important as having the musical knowledge?

RB: Yes. The knowledge that comes from actually doing those skills, whether or not the skill itself is important, the experience of doing those things sets you up to hire other people to do them. If you can do it yourself you can hire somebody to do it. Technology usually implies that there's something you don't need to know anymore because technology is going to take care of it for you. In this case, in the herd, in this competitive community, that doesn't apply. That's not good news. When I hear people say "old school" I say, "You mean advanced studies?"

MR: Which films are ASCAP using with this year?

RB: We have four scenes from four different films, and we have twelve composers. Each scene gets scored by three different composers. By the way, if you're free this Friday from ten to two at the DGA we will screen all of them and we will talk a little bit about each one. We'll do a little critique. It's very interesting to see a scene scored in three different ways. The scenes are from Doctor Strange, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, Cinderella, and How To Train Your Dragon 2.

Drew Mikuska

MR: I think all of those are on many people’s favorite movie lists.

RB: What we do, Mike, is by giving them scenes from major motion pictures, we give them a great director, a great story, great actors, and then we also give them everything an A-list film composer would have for one month for one three-minute cue. The hope is that they will be so addicted to that environment that it will become their goal, to get back to that situation and do work which will get them back to that place.

MR: Richard, what advice do you have for new artists, especially people who don't know how to dive in to the field yet?

RB: Consider medical school. [laughs] There is so much competition now. I will never dissuade anyone with that answer because the passion is so great for people who want to get into this. But you really have to be prepared to do a lot of low-budget, you have to be prepared to have a day job in order to support yourself because there is more work than there ever was before with internet and original content on Netflix and things like that. But there are so many people for each job that it's very, very difficult to get to a point where you can actually support your family, educate your children, pay for your medical insurance with this career. It's very tough.

MR: So how do you feel about your award? Where are you putting it in your house?

RB: [laughs] I love the award. I love the fact that it has been recognized. On the other hand, I also feel like I must be dying from an incurable disease, you get to this stage in your career and people start recognizing you, it's a little strange, the feeling.

MR: Well, don’t start thinking you can get out of it with some incurable illness, okay?

RB: [laughs] Okay, I will try.

MR: Thank you so much for this interview Richard. Let’s keep the tradition going and do it again next year.

RB: Thank you so much for doing it, Mike. It is an extraordinary program with or without me. I just appreciate the coverage and letting people know about it.

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY...

Sometimes one gets busy and believes they did something when they hadn’t, or sometimes they just goof-up bigly. I did both. For years, I bugged David Crosby’s publicist for an interview, he finally got it for me, and at the time, I thought it was a doozy. As Joanne Woodward’s character exclaimed in the movie The Effect Of Gamma Rays On Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds, “My heart is full!” Or it was at the time. My tale of woe is that I believed I posted the interview and, well, you can guess what happened.

I interviewed David back in March of 2016 about his latest album, Croz. And of course, we broke into a political discussion. Re-reading the interview’s transcript, I decided to post it belatedly regardless of this extremely late time stamp. To its credit, I believe it’s a more interesting read now [with some weird foreshadowing], the conversation serving as an homage to Croz, a set-up for his new album release that will be out in a few weeks, and a kind of time capsule of a pre-election 2016 that contrasts with our political crisis de jour of August 2017, the day after we discover yet another Grand Jury was convened presumably to address all things Trump, Russia, etc.

So here’s the interview, all apologies to the David Crosby camp and his fans.

A Conversation with David Crosby

Mike Ragogna: David, apparently, you had an album called Croz out recently.

David Crosby: Yes in fact I did!

MR: This album to me is almost a treatise on overload. There was a mood and a mission on this record that I don't think I've seen on your other records. Tell me if I'm wrong, but did you reach that sort of overload, and this was a reaction to that?

DC: It happened organically. I didn't have an agenda pointed in one direction or another. The way I make a record, I amass a group of songs. It's all about finding songs that I think are good enough, and then my job is to serve the songs, sing them the best I can, make the track and the recording of them serve them the best I can, but I don't have an overall viewpoint to express with the record going in. I look at it in hindsight and say, "Hmm, that's interesting how that came out." I'm so inside the music when I'm making it that I don't have a separate “from a distance” kind of viewpoint about it.

MR: When you heard this album in the end, what were some of your thoughts about what you did?

DC: The first thought was, "My son James is a great producer!" That was the first thing, because he did a great job. That's a good record and I'm proud of it. I co-wrote half of the stuff on the record with him. He wrote some of the songs by himself, I wrote some of them by myself. Very definitely, some of the credit for it being as good as it is goes to James. He did a great job. I'm on the road right now [note: the interview took place March 7, 2016] , but we've got a follow-up to it I'd guess somewhere between two thirds and three-quarters done already. I'm making two solo albums at the same time, so I'm making another one and it's done. I've got another one finished, being mastered right now, that I made with Michael League, my friend who's the composer and bandleader for Snarky Puppy. So I'm making two solo records at the same time.

MR: Do you think that the freedom you've had from not being pressured by labels has helped you in the creative process?

DC: Yes. In their world, everything circulates around them. They have a schedule and they give you a deadline, and I don't do deadlines. If you want to make a really good record, take your time. Take the time to do it, get away from it, listen to it, make sense out of it. Don't try to jam it into somebody else's schedule. That's a big mistake and it happens all the time. So yes, I like controlling the circumstances to the degree that I can concentrate on the quality and not the time schedule.

MR: Nice. The inside packaging of this is interesting. There's a shot of everybody working and you're sitting in the back. And there's a superimposed picture of you having the most blissful expression on your face. The studio experience, working with your son...what was going on in the studio that made you that happy?

DC: Right then, James and Marcus Eaton were playing one of the songs that we wrote together, and I was just stoked listening to how they played. They're both master players, so when they get it on a little bit, it's pretty ecstatically good.

MR: When you co-write and create music with James, is there a certain amount that you can let go? Do you let the “kid” have fun and then come back into the process?

DC: I stay involved throughout the whole thing because I love it. The process of making it is a joy to me, but yeah, you don't want to go in and be a control freak. You want to be able to say, "Okay, see what you can do with this." The way to get the best out of other people when you're making records with them is take it wherever it takes you and then, if you want to give them some tips, you can. But leave it wide open going in because that gives you the widest number of possibilities. That doesn't exclude anything, and it lets you go further afield. It gets the best out of the people you're working with.

MR: Was that the collaborative process you had when you participated in the different configurations of CSN world?

DC: Yeah, but lesser. I have a lot more freedom making these solo records than I ever did making the CSN records, largely because in a CSN record, everything's a compromise--that's okay--and you don't get to do more than one or two songs. That's a very limited experience.

MR: What does this album represent to you? When you listened back to Croz, what was your impression of that guy?

DC: A very good one! Obviously, [he’s] a very happy guy, and very much involved in a definite creative zone. You can hear it in that record. You can hear it even more in the one we're making right now. I'm in a very happy place in my life. My relationship with my family is terrific, my relationship with my art is terrific, I'm really happy. So that reflects itself very definitely in what I'm doing. I have to confess, even though I'm really proud of that record, my attention is on the two new ones. That's part of my history now, the Croz record, and I'm really proud of it.

MR: You guys are very smart in your sequence. To me, "What's Broken" is about the contrariness of what's going on in culture in general. I don't know when your son wrote that song, but it feels like the perfect setup for the road that's coming ahead. I imagine that this is from a position of strength, asking what you're asking and going through what you're going through with all of the songs.

DC: Yeah. I did like how it turned out, how the sequencing turned out and how the songs worked with each other. I think that's a large part of making a good record. The various parts and pieces have to fit together in a way that they support each other and set each other up. I think that record did. I think you're going to die when you hear the new one, though.

MR: "Dangerous Minds" sounds like you were really sensing what was coming up politically.

DC: [laughs] I think my vest foreshadowing of what's been coming up in the world was my first solo record. "Who are the men who really run this land? What are their names?"

MR: Oh man, right. I don't want to pin you down as far as who you want to vote for but...

DC: ...Bernie, Bernie, Bernie, Bernie, Bernie!

MR: [laughs] You said it on the album back in the seventies, why is it only now that we're talking about subjects—oligarchy, etc.—that seems everybody knew about even back then?

DC: Societies have inertia, man, and change is difficult to affect. People would rather not confront the difficult truth. This is a very difficult truth, this thing about the corporations having bought our congress. That's a tough one to look at, because it means this is no longer a democracy. Most people really don't want to look that one in the eye. That's a really hard one to accept. It is true, we don't have a democracy, “they” do run the country, and that's why we're involving ourselves in another war for profit where they make all the profit and our kids go over there and get killed. We don't control it. They call up their Senators and Congressmen who they own and say, "No matter what, doesn't matter what the rules are, don't let him appoint another person to the Supreme Court!" Well, the law says he can. "No God-damned way, because then we'll lose Citizens United, which is the best things that's ever happened to this corporation, don't you let him do it!" And that's how things go here. Democracy and the Constitution and the things that we treasure about this country are being thrown in the garbage can.

MR: You’ve always been part of a politically progressive creative community. You've seen at least hints of what we’re experiencing now before. You witnessed what happened to the country back then. Are you getting that kind of vibe now? Are we going through a similar cycle of that period again?

DC: I think it's kind of inevitable, man. You know that there is nobody in Washington D.C. who represents you. They represent the people who have given them money. They don't care about you at all. This is a very tough time. Yeah, it's happened before. I don't know if it's gotten as bad as it is now. Citizens United really set in stone that they were in charge. I don't think until we do get one more member on the Court and until we can challenge that that we're going to even make a dent in the situation that we're faced with.

MR: It's so rigged that even Mitt Romney is saying, "We can't vote for Trump, we have to take him out." Well, guess who filed with the FEC to run for president?

DC: Mitt's desperate to be president, but that's a personal problem of his. He can't really accept that he's lost a couple of times. He would not be a good president either. The only guy I know who's talking about me and you is Bernie. I don't think he'll make it, I don't think he can make it. I think the party decided on Hillary Clinton a long time ago and I think she's another bag of politician.

MR: If they do have Trump as the frontrunner, he’s going to be reading her emails, talking about Bill's infidelity literally at every single conference and rally...

DC: Yeah, but she's got some horrifyingly bad s**t on him, too. It's going to be a mudslinging contest, I guarantee you.

MR: That's how we elect our leaders. Isn't that wonderful?

DC: Isn't that sad? That's some sad s**t.

MR: Can you talk a little about what's going on with the new albums?

DC: The one that I'm doing with James, that one we're about two thirds of the way through, we wrote a lot of the songs together, just like last time. And we have a fantastic song of Joni Mitchell's that we've done a very, very good record of called "Amelia, and then we have a fantastic song that I wrote with Michael McDonald called "'Til Tomorrow Falls on Love." We have several other co-writes, really good ones. I think it's going to be a stunner of a record. That's how it's looking so far. The one that we just finished—me and Michael League—that one is completely unlike anything I've ever done and probably has the best vocals and the best vocal sound on it I've ever gotten in my life. I think it's going to blow the lid off. I think people aren't expecting it at all, it's a mostly acoustic record, it's mostly two voices and two guitars, but it doesn't sound like that, it sounds really big and very full. I think people are going to love it, it's called Lighthouse.

MR: Do you have a tentative title for the other one?

DC: Not yet.

MR: I love the song’s line, “Amelia, it was just a false alarm.” To me, that’s a certain statement but what are your thoughts about the song?

DC: What she did was she brilliantly took her own love life and Amelia Earhardt's story and turned it into a metaphor for her own voyage, and did it with such skill and such poetic ability that it worked just unbelievably well. We made a really great record of it. If you know that song and love that song, I think you're going to be really happy with it.

MR: I'm sure on some level you must be proud of Joni, you having introduced her to the world with that first album.

DC: Oh, yeah! Her and Jackson [Browne]. I found both of them and I think they're both stunners.

MR: You're working with Michael League and your son now. Do you find yourself in the mentor position these days?

DC: Yeah, sometimes. I've found a bunch of really good young singer-songwriters. I answer questions on Twitter, so people found out they could ask me, "Hey, this is a new person that I've found that is terrific, what do you think?" or they say, "This is my brother's band, what do you think of them?" or they say, "Here's the newest song I wrote, what do you think of it?" and I give them an honest answer. I get turned on to a lot of young singer-songwriters, that's who I really look for. Jesus, I've found some amazing people, man. I can think of three girl singers that you just can't believe. There's one named Becca Stevens, probably one of the best singer-songwriters alive right now. Another one named Michelle Willis, unbelievable singer-songwriter. And another one, she has a band called Banda Magda...unbelievable singer. Or this kid, this English young boy, Jacob Collier. I don't know if you've heard of him, but he's endlessly talented. I love discovering these people. I love it because I like the cross-pollination that happens when I'm listening to new music, but I also really love seeing them and this young guy that I found, Marcus Eaton, I really like trying to help these people get a leg up on the situation.

MR: Marcus Eaton is a discovery of yours?

DC: Yeah

MR: So David, what then is your advice for new artists?

DC: Don't do it for the money. Don't do it to be a star. Don't do it to get on the cover of the Rolling Stone. Don't. Don't. That's not the reason. The thing of being an artist in this world is you have to go through a very, very tough life. It's not easy. It's a very difficult thing. The only way you're going to get through it is if you love it. If you're doing it because you simply have to, because nothing else will satisfy you. Only that will make you feel complete and make your heart happy, then do it. If you have to do it, if you must do it, do it for the art and the joy that making good art brings you. Here's the real bottom line about music: You know how war depresses humanity, and drags it down? Well, music is the opposite. Music is a lifting force. Art is a lifting force. It elevates humanity. So that's what you want to have happen. If you want to create art because it lifts humanity, it makes things better. If you understand what a treasure that is and what a joy it is to create good art, that's the reason for doing it. If that's where you're coming from, do it.

MR: David, if it makes life better and you have topics that are intense and introspective, those also uplift, too, don't they?

DC: Yes. Oh yeah, the effect on you is terrific.

MR: What would you have told David Crosby in the beginning?

DC: I would have told him, "Don't bother with the drugs." I don't care if you smoke pot but don't get into hard drugs ever. They're destroyers of lives. They also shut off your ability to make good art.

MR: What other things do you need to get to in the future?

DC: I've simplified all my priorities. I really only have a couple of things that really matter to me. My family—my family really matters to me—and my art. Those are the two paramount things in my life. Nothing else really comes anywhere close to those two. My priorities are pretty clearly established there. I like making records, I like singing. I don't like being on tour so much because it's a little rough on you but I like doing it. I like playing live, I think it's really fun. I'm having a blast.

MR: With two albums coming out, what is your projection for continuing to make music in this setting?

DC: I don't know. I'm certainly not a spring chicken, but I'm feeling good, and today, I'm able to do good work, so that's what I'm going to concentrate on. If it's working, I'm going to work it. When I don't think I'm able to do a good job, then I'll stop doing the job.

MR: Very nice. And just to be clear, you're not a Bernie fan?

DC: I am very much a Bernie fan! I like Bernie Sanders a lot! He's feisty, he's pretty honest, he tells you what he actually thinks, I think that's a treasure. I don't think anybody else is telling you what they actually think, I think they're telling you what they think will manipulate you. All of them.