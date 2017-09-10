2017’s Top Internet Radio Stations

The holiday season is approaching, which means many new popular artists will be releasing their new singles. Where should we discover the new songs? Well, I have an answer. Internet radio is becoming the new normal in terms of listening to music. There’s only one problem - there are just too many stations to choose from. I have collected the top five internet radio stations online in my opinion.

1. Beats 1

“Worldwide. Always On.”

Beats 1 (often styled Beats1 or beats1) is a radio station owned and operated by Apple Inc. The station airs a mix of pop, rap and indie music. It is Apple Music’s flagship station. Also, they have popular DJs in it.

Based out of Los Angeles, CA.

2. Radio Disney

“Your Music, Your Way”

Radio Disney Networks broadcasts three separate digital channels, Radio Disney, Radio Disney Country and Radio Disney Junior, via radio station's HD channel or by online stream sites. Also available on XM. With a mix of pop and more, it’s perfect for a huge office.

Based out of Burbank, CA.

3. D100 Radio

“The Web's Hit Music Station”

D100 is a Top 40 station with a unique blend of the hits. The station has been widely known for its different way of programming shows and their music. D100 is very good at their marketing, so once you start listening, you’ll know you’re listening to D100. They also have about a dozen shows, and they’re all completely different in their own ways. It’s pretty cool to see how D100 makes their station different from the rest.

Based out of New York, NY.

4. DUBLAB

“Future. Roots. Radio”

DUBLAB is a non-profit music public broadcasting internet radio station based in Los Angeles. They have also been involved with an art exhibition, film projects, event production, and record releases. Their broadcast is transmitted via Shout cast, open formatted and live five days per week with two-hour shows hosted by a collective of approximately 30 DJs. These shows are archived and downloadable on the DUBLAB website. Twice a year they broadcast live for four weeks to raise funds which are known as their Proton Drive.

Based out of Los Angeles, CA.

5. NTS Live

“Don’t Assume”

NTS (also known as NTS Radio or NTS Live) is an online radio station and media platform based in Dalston area of London, England. Founded in April 2011 by Femi Adeyemi (one of the original members of Boiler Room) and co-founder Clair Urbahn, NTS Radio serves the online community with a diverse range of live radio shows, digital media, and live music based events. Its tag line 'Don't Assume' sums up its diversity and radical programming.

Based in London, UK.

Why should you listen to internet radio?

Have you ever felt chills down your spine while listening to music? According to a study by Nusbaum and Silvia (2010), over 90% of us have. How powerful the effect of music, though, depends on your personality. People who are high in one of the five personality dimensions called ‘openness to experience’, are likely to feel the most chills while listening to music (Nusbaum and Silvia, "Shivers and Timbres Personality and the Experience of Chills From Music," Social, Psychology & Personality Science, 2010).

If you want to enter the modern age and listen to all your music online then streaming is the only way to go. While heart radio and Pandora have both become the poor man’s Spotify demanding costly monthly fees for so music selection there’s still genuine free music available online. Internet radio gives you an endless amount of free music with just a few clicks of the mouse.