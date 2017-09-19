2017's Young Entrepreneur - Anton Klingspor

So I’m trying out a new segment today, this might become a regular thing (or it might not) but let’s see how this goes. I’ve always been a bit of an enthusiast of young entrepreneurs. There’s something about the raw energy and drive that youth brings to someone eager to get out into the world that I just can’t ignore.

In this section (and potential future sections) I’m going to be talking about different young entrepreneurs that have caught my attention. Today we are going to start with a very enterprising young gentleman called Anton Klingspor.

Who Is Anton Klingspor?

Anton is 17 years old and a self-described “Entrepreneur and venture capitalist” from the US. He’s a keen blogger who writes for Forbes, the Huffington Post, and various other publications.

It seems that he draws his inspiration from reasonably high places. You’ll find several quotes from Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Leonardo Da Vinci plastered all over the home page of his website. He’s already been awarded several qualifications from the likes of Microsoft, Apple, and the NCSA and amazingly he has also already applied for his first patent.

(I didn’t even know you could do that before you were 18).

Indicina Ventures

Anton’s biggest project right now is Indicina Ventures. It’s a startup incubator located in NYC that has been running since late 2016. Anton has decided to primarily focus his efforts on targeting the Generation Z demographic. He spends his time enticing the brightest and best of today’s youth into working with him to grow their idea into a viable business.

This isn’t usually a difficult task. Partly due to his credentials, but mainly because Generation Z is currently seen as “too young” for many incubators. Anton and Indicina Ventures focus on the merit of the applicants to their incubator, instead of relying on experience and previous track record like many of his competitors.

His proactive approach and unescapable enthusiasm for the startup scene has not gone unnoticed. Indicina was ranked number one in HuffPost’s “Top 10 startups you won't want to miss in 2017” list. In fact, Indicina is making quite a name for itself despite being a very new startup, its regularly featured in places like Cascade Business News, Entrepreneur.com, and various university blogs.

Speaking Engagements

A young entrepreneur that is already as accomplished as Anton is never going to unnoticed for long. He has recently begun receiving (and accepting) various offers to attend speaking engagements all over the world.

He’s not got that many engagements under his belt yet, but the one or two he has done have been well received. Not bad at all considering the guy is only 17 years old.

The Future

It’s always hard to predict how well any individual organization or entrepreneur will do. Even old guns with long track records that can be analyzed can succeed (or fail) against all expectations. When predicting the future of a company that’s less than a year old led by an entrepreneur who isn’t even technically an adult yet - it’s even more difficult.

So I really don’t know what I think the future holds for Anton. The incubator game is notoriously difficult and relies on your ability to know a good idea when you see one. Much of this is down to intuition (which Anton seems to have), but some of it is down to expertise. This expertise can only be gained through experience.

However, I will say this.

Of all the young entrepreneurs I have seen over the years (which is more than id like to admit), Anton is quite possibly one of the most promising individuals I have come across. His enthusiasm and passion for entrepreneurship and investment are palpable.

This is a young man that is doing all the right things, meeting all the right people, and making all the right moves. And he is doing all of this before he has even finished studying. (Most people his age are still sitting at home playing on the Xbox when they aren’t studying)

I honestly think Indicina has an excellent chance of succeeding. Anton seems to be running the business with wisdom that is far beyond his years.