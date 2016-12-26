Remembering George Michael With 21 Of His Greatest Hits

British singer-songwriter George Michael died Sunday of suspected heart failure at the age of 53.
As one half of 1980s group Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley and then as a successful solo artist, Michael was behind some of the biggest pop hits of the past 35 years — selling more than 100 million records in the process.
The Huffington Post celebrates his contribution to music with 21 of Michael’s most iconic tracks.
