Remembering George Michael With 21 Of His Greatest Hits

Take a look back at the legendary singer's music career.

12/26/2016 05:56 am ET
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

British singer-songwriter George Michael died Sunday of suspected heart failure at the age of 53.

As one half of 1980s group Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley and then as a successful solo artist, Michael was behind some of the biggest pop hits of the past 35 years — selling more than 100 million records in the process.

The Huffington Post celebrates his contribution to music with 21 of Michael’s most iconic tracks.

  • 1 Young Guns (Go For It) (with Wham!) (1982)
  • 2 Club Tropicana (with Wham!) (1983)
  • 3 Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go (with Wham!) (1984)
  • 4 Careless Whisper (1984)
  • 5 Last Christmas (with Wham!) (1984)
  • 6 I'm Your Man (with Wham!) (1985)
  • 7 The Edge Of Heaven (with Wham!) (1986)
  • 8 A Different Corner (1986)
  • 9 I Want Your Sex (1987)
  • 10 I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me), With Aretha Franklin (1987)
  • 11 Faith (1987)
  • 12 Father Figure (1988)
  • 13 Monkey (1988)
  • 14 Kissing A Fool (1988)
  • 15 One More Try (1988)
  • 16 Freedom! '90 (1990)
  • 17 Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me, With Elton John (1991)
  • 18 Too Funky (1992)
  • 19 Fastlove (1996)
  • 20 Jesus To A Child (1996)
  • 21 December Song (I Dreamed Of Christmas) (2008)

