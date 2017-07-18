21 Ways to Boost Your Confidence.

When your confidence grows, so does your ability to spot and take chances on opportunities, to put yourself out there and go for what it is that you really want, to own who you truly are as a person, to interact socially, to go for your goals and to generally feel awesome.

But even the people who come across as the most confident and self assured need a confidence boost every now and again.

Here are 28 ways to boost your confidence.

Turn Your Thoughts Around!

Become mindful of your thoughts and turn them around when the negative ones come in. For example, if you catch yourself thinking 'I'm rubbish in front of the camera' change it to 'I'm becoming more comfortable in front of the camera every day'.

Challenge Your Brain Monkeys.

Sometimes it can be difficult to turn your thoughts around and you might need to go a step deeper. In this case, I would suggest you question your brain monkeys. Say you get a thought in your head saying 'You always fail', don't just accept it as fact- challenge it!

Write down the evidence to support that claim and then write down the evidence that goes against it.

For example:

"You always fail."

Evidence to support this claim:

I had to close down my last business.

I didn't make the grade in my last exam.

Evidence that goes against this claim:

I get back on my feet and set up a new business.

I passed my driving test.

I completed a 5k run for charity.

I got great feedback from a client.

So is the claim true?

No, the evidence suggests that I do not always fail. Move along brain monkeys...

Hang Around With Awesome People.

Be honest with yourself about the people you surround yourself with and how they make you feel. When you've been around them do you feel confident? Unsure? Drained? Like you can take over the world? Decide how you want to feel and choose to surround yourself with the people who make you feel like that.

Do Something That Scares You.

If you are allowing yourself to be held back due to fear, this will knock your confidence. The best way to get past your fears is to do something every day that scares you and pushes you out of your comfort zone.

Go On an Adventure.

Doing something exciting that you find fun will not only make you happy. It will also help you to feel more confident. When was the last time you went on an adventure?

Do Something for Someone Else.

When you help somebody else, not only are you making somebody else feel good, you are also boosting your own confidence. Some people think they need to bring others down for them to be able to feel better about themselves but they are very wrong. Do something kind without expecting anything in return, pay someone a compliment, give to charity, help to lift other people up or go volunteer at the local dog shelter... These are the types of things that will make you feel better about yourself.

Visualise Yourself As Already Being There.

Close your eyes and imagine that you are already at the confidence level you are wanting to reach. What has changed in your life? How do you look? What do you wear and how to you hold yourself? Notice the changes in how you speak and respond to people. Who it is you choose to surround yourself with? Do this regularly and you will feel yourself getting more and more confident!

Act Like You Are Already There.

Now then. You know that super confident version of yourself that you visualised? Now, act like you are already there and the confidence will follow. Fake it 'till you feel it!

Check Your Posture.

As part of acting as if you are already there, pay attention to your posture. Imagine you have a piece of string at the top of your head pulling you up so you are standing tall. Push your shoulders back, head up and own it!

Look the Way You Want To.

For you to feel confident, you also need to be looking the way that fills you with confidence. Dress the way that makes you feel good, style your hair how you want to, wear make up or don't wear make up- it's your choice, but find your own style and allow your individuality to shine through.

Look After Yourself!

Prioritise your own health and well being and really look after yourself. If you don't, it will negatively affect how you feel and will knock your confidence. Get enough sleep, eat well, stay active and listen to what your body wants.

Exercise.

This is part of looking after yourself, but deserves its own section because it will have a such a huge impact. Exercise- it is non negotiable if you want to be feeling as confident as you could be. It's up to you whether you want to stuck to moderate activity or do crazy badass workouts but do move your body and get active every day.

Do Something That You've Been Putting Off.

What is that thing you've been putting off that needs to be done. Getting started is the hardest part. Think about how you'll feel one it's done and then just do it. You'll feel great about yourself afterwards!

Clear the Clutter!

If there is clutter all around you, your brain is more likely to be jumbled and this will affect your confidence levels. Clear the clutter today... From your house, your work space, your laptop, your phone, e-mails, social media and feel your mind clearing.

Be Prepared.

Prepare fully before doing something that you are nervous about. Give yourself the best possible chances of it going without a hitch, but even if there are hitches, if you are well prepared you'll be more able to deal with it.

Write Your Awesome List of Achievements.

Need a quick confidence booster? Write a list of all the achievements you've had that you can think of. The achievements don't have to be huge- they all count! Keep the list somewhere you can keep looking back on it and adding more.

Be the Hero in Your Own Story!

Another quick confidence booster. Write about a time you did something awesome that impacted somebody in a positive way. Include what you did, how, why, how it made a difference to them and how you felt about yourself afterwards.

Affirmations.

For you to create changes and feel better about yourself, write or tell yourself the statements you want to be true as though they already are. Note- keep them positive ('I am losing weight' would be replaced with 'I am a healthy weight')

For example:

When faced with a decision, I always make the right one.

I am great with technology.

I see the best in everyone and they see the best in me.

I feel confident and am self assured.

Our brains simply can not process all of the information it's given because there is far too much of it. There is a part of your brain called the reticular activation system which filters out the information it doesn't think you need and filters in what you do. Affirmations will help this system to process the things that are actually important to you, so that you can spot opportunities and the things that will help you get there.

Focus on the Solution, not the Problem.

When things go wrong, you can declare that it didn't work and give up or you can focus on the the solution. Always focus on what you want, not what you don't want (remember about the reticular activation system) and plan a solution. How much more confident would you be if you knew you could calmly come up with solutions without letting the problems bring you down?

Set Goals and an Action Plan to Help You Achieve Them.

Set goals! Some may argue that setting goals could lead them to feeling like a failure if they don't achieve them but without goals you are drifting without a clear plan. If you think you would be negatively affected by not reaching a goal, then don't set them as high but definitely do still set them.

Decide on your main goal, then break it down into small, actionable, achievable chunks and just go for it!

Stick to Your Values.

Your values are what you perceive to be most important in your life. If you go against your values, you will not feel good about yourself and it will knock your confidence.

Work on Your Skills.

To be confident on your skills, you need to be working on them regularly. The more you do, the more you'll improve and the better you will feel about yourself.

Develop One Positive Habit.

Think about one habit that you can get into that would make a positive difference in your life. It could be as simple as getting up 10 minutes earlier, planning your meals or going out for a walk every day- it doesn't need to be anything huge but the sense of achievement from seeing that you can create new, positive habits will be a great confidence booster!

Do the Things That You Are Passionate About!

You will feel at your best and your most confident when you are doing the things that you are passionate about. Work out what they are and do them every day!

Ask For What You Want!

Don't hold back with being clear about the things that you want. It's not always easy to ask for what you want but the more you do it, the easier it'll become. The more you do it, the clearer and simpler everything will become and your confidence will grow as a result.

Say NO to What You Don't Want.

Don't live your life for other people. If there's something you don't want to do- just politely decline. You don't have to explain yourself. There will always be some things we don't want to do but but the end result is worth sucking it up for but if it isn't going to be worth it for you- just say no.

Gratitudes.

Gratitudes are a great way of lifting your mood which in turn boosts your confidence levels. Write a list of everything you have to feel grateful for- a sunny day, a cup of tea, fresh water, a roof over your head... There are so many things we have to be grateful for and it really helps to put things into perspective.

Identify Your Confidence Boosters and Inhibitors.

Pay close attention to your thoughts and feelings as you go through the day and note how you felt in different situations. Write a list of the things that boosted your confidence and a list of things that inhibited your confidence. Do more of the things that boosted your confidence and depending what they are, avoid the inhibitors or work on them.

Love the Mirror!

Mirror work can be great for confidence! You can do affirmations in the mirror where you look at yourself and declare positive statements about yourself and the things that make you happy. For example- "I love my hair, I am great at speaking, I love to help people, I like cats..." The trick is to not think too much and to just let it come out. You will feel the difference almost immediately if you really let go with this!

The only limits we have are the ones set by ourselves. Let today be the day you commit to being the master of your own self confidence!

Written by Eirian Cohen

Success Mindset Coach

Do you want to transform your wealth, health and create a 10 out of 10 life?