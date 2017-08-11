22,000 Children's Swimsuits Recalled Due To Choking Hazard

The retail chain Meijer has recalled a collection of children’s swimsuits due to a choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects swimsuits from the brand Wave Zone ― specifically the one-piece, zip-back swimsuit for newborns, infants and toddlers.

As the CPSC notice states, “The snaps on the swimsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to the child.”

The recall affects about 22,000 swimsuits, which were sold at Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin from January 2017 through July 2017.

The retailer has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching, but no known injuries.

The retailer has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching, but no known injuries. People who’ve bought the swimsuit can return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.