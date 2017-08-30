23 Birthday Wishes for Friends & Best Friend - Happy Birthday My Friend!

If you are fortunate enough to have a good friend or a best friend, then you have something that many people do not: a bond with another person that is truly unique and special. And if it is your friend’s birthday, then you’ll want to find just the right way to say happy birthday friend. Finding the perfect words for someone who has played such an important role in our life can be a challenge, but never fear, this collection of birthday wishes for friend and birthday wishes for best friend will help you do just that. We hope that you and your friend have the best birthday celebration together, and many more!
This compilation contains:
- Birthday wishes for friend
- Birthday wishes for a best friend
- Funny birthday wishes for best friend
Birthday Wishes for Friend - Happy Birthday Friend
- I feel so lucky to have you as my friend. Hope your birthday is as special as you are.May all of your dreams come true. Thanks for being such a great friend. Happy birthday!
- I am looking forward to many more years of friendship and birthdays with you. Have a fantastic birthday!
- I want to wish you all the love and happiness in the world, all of which you deserve. Happy birthday my friend!
- I am grateful that you are a part of my life. All the best on your birthday!
- In good times and bad, I’ll always be by your side. Happy birthday friend!
- Happy, happy birthday! You deserve all the cakes, love, hugs and happiness today. Enjoy your day my friend!
- May God shower you with blessings today and always. Happy birthday wishes for my friend!
- Happy, healthy, exceptional, rocking birthday to you my friend!
- Every step of the way you were there for me. Through thick and thin I’ll always be there for you. Happy birthday wishes!
- Thanks for another year of being an awesome friend. Happy birthday dear friend!
Birthday Wishes for Best Friend - Happy Birthday Best Friend
- I am grateful for your true friendship. Hope you birthday is amazing as you are my best friend!
- I wish you love, hope and everlasting joy and happiness. Thank you for being my best friend!
- I am so proud to be your best friend. May you have a happy and healthy birthday!
- You understand me like nobody else. I have a sibling in you my friend. Happy birthday to my best friend!
- Thank you always being there to listen. I am so lucky to have you as my best friend. Enjoy your birthday!
- I am so thankful and happy that we are best friends. Enjoy your birthday and happy birthday wishes for my best friend!
Funny Birthday Wishes for Best Friend
- Happy birthday to my best friend, the one who laughs at my silly jokes and still stands beside me even when I do dumb and stupid things!
- Best friend: someone whom you can be yourself with, someone who you can have pointless conversations with, someone who still likes you even when you’re weird, someone who forgets to buy you a birthday gift…that’s why I came up with this. Happy birthday my best friend!
- Happy birthday to my best friend! We are such a great team: I am smart, good-looking and talented and you are great at being my friend!
- You may be getting older but at least I still look great! Happy birthday best friend!
We truly hope you have enjoyed these birthday wishes, messages, greetings and quotes for friends and best friends.
