23 POWERFUL QUESTIONS to Awaken Your Passion & Find Your True Purpose

“Inside each and every one of us is one true authentic swing. Something we were born with. Something that’s ours and ours alone. Something that can’t be taught to you or learned. Something that's got to be remembered.”

- The Legend of Bagger Vance

This inspiring quote from the movie "The Legend of Bagger Vance", beautifully describes the disconnect many of us feel in our lives.

A disconnect from who we are. From what we are made of at the core of our being. Our deepest, most authentic passion and purpose in life.

Something so fulfilling, we can't wait to get up in the morning and never tire.

It's not easy to find that passionate spark.

We are so used to ideas of what our lives "should" be like, to conform with society and other people's expectations, that we never allow ourselves to cut loose, live our passion - and be true to who we really are.

23 Questions to help you Reconnect

May the following 23 questions inspire you and help you reconnect with your deepest core being. Help you feel within and find what truly makes your heart sing and your soul dance.

The one thing you absolutely can't live without.

What will your life be like when you find it?

How will you feel?

Who will you be with and what will you do?

Most of all:

Who will you become?

If you don't know, then try these 23 questions and take your time.

Feel within.

What is your instinctive response? - not what you think you should say, but what your gut is telling you.

Feel within and let the answers come to you. It may take a few days - or you might know right away.

Either way - have fun with it!

This is your life and it's meant to be an exciting adventure. An exploration of your deepest self! The parts you didn't even know you had.

It might bring out a whole new you - and a whole different life.

How would you feel about that?

Watch your body's responses. They will be much more accurate than the comments from your mind who is trained to give the "right" answers - not your "true" answers.

You might feel some fear and apprehension mixed with the excitement. That's an interesting part of the exploration as well.

This little exercise is about letting loose and enjoying the ride!

Having a heck of a ride actually!

Are you ready for that adventure? - Ready to be surprised, maybe even shocked?

Then here we go:

#1 - If you had 50 Million Dollars, i.e., if earning money was not a requirement in your life, how would you spend your time?

#2 - What did you LOVE to do as a child? what were your dreams, favorite hobbies, interests, etc.? are you still yearning for them?

#3 - What do you spend hours reading about?

#4 - What moves you so deeply, brings tears to your eyes?

#5 - What is "your sentence"? = if you had to define yourself and who you are in one brief sentence, what would it be? - your elevator pitch....;-)

#6 - What subjects could you read 500 books about without getting bored?

#7 - What section in the bookstore are you drawn to?

#8 - Who are the people that are where you want to be? Why would you want to be there? List them all

#9 - What would you enjoy doing for the next 10 years without getting paid?

#10 - What are you doing when you feel most beautiful?

#11 - What is something you believe that almost nobody agrees with you on?

#12 - Looking back on your life 20 or 30 years from now, what do you want to say you’ve accomplished?

#13 - If you could be remembered for three things after you die, what would they be?

#14 - How many of your friends and family are following their passions? (if none, then maybe you need to widen your circle...)

#15 - What were your peak moments over the last month? the moments when you felt happiest, most fulfilled? and why? (dig deeper on that one, don't settle for the obvious....)

#16 - Who is someone in your life or in history whose life and work inspires and excites you? Why?

#17 - What would your ideal day look like? describe in detail and have fun with this!

#18 - Take inventory at the end of each day. What was your favorite part and why? over time you will notice certain patterns.

#19 - What do you want to change—in the world, your community, etc.? and why?

#20 - What makes you lose track of time? what you don't want to stop doing?

#21 - What were the 3 happiest moments of your life? and why?

#22 - What makes you burst out laughing - loudly and uncontrollably?

#23 - What gives you goosebumps just thinking about it?

Over to You!