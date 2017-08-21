24 Beliefs that Sabotage Your Business & What To Do About Them

As business owners we have to know how to (or pay someone else to) create and update a website, opt-in, sales funnel, newsletters and then market through social media, as a guest speaker and of course advertising.

We need to have to have a handle on all the essential systems and structures. However, to be a successful business owner, we also have to make sure our brain is geared up for success too!

That's where mindset work comes in. Your money mindset to be exact.

As a business coach, I can't just work with people to set up their systems and structures. We have to work on their mindset and the way they see and feel about money.

(Mindset is just a fancy word for 'how we think'.)

Gina Devee says: "If you want the best personal development seminar on the planet, start your own business."

Name a successful entrepreneur and you'll find someone who's done some serious mindset work to overcome their limiting beliefs.

Running a business throws up so much cr@p that we believe about ourselves (or don’t believe about ourselves) that we need to work through. If we don’t examine what our beliefs are about: ourselves, money, success, our services and what others think of us then we can often end up sabotaging our success.

If you feel like you have one foot on the accelerator and the other on the brake, when it comes to running your business, you could have some limiting beliefs.

It’s like you have some faulty software installed in your brain. And just like a faulty virus on a computer, you need to:

1. Find the virus

2. Delete it

3. Upgrade and install new software

Our brains are no different – they are like incredibly advanced computers. When we grow up our brains are like sponges. We take on other people's ideas and beliefs about the world, success, entrepreneurship and money. We accept comments as facts, we look at experiences and then internalise them.

By the age of 6-8 we have formed our idea of what money is and what having money (or lack of it) means. Quite often, when we are running a business, if we haven’t cleared old beliefs, it's like an 8 year old has the reins.

If you know you are someone who feels uncomfortable: talking about money; asking for the sale or being visible then it could be because you’re being triggered by something that actually happened when you were much younger. Perhaps it was something a parent, grandparent or other authoritarian figure said.

Here are 25 common limiting beliefs that entrepreneurs tend to face:

1. The things I’m passionate about can’t make money.

2. If I’m successful, my family/ friends won’t like me.

3. People who sell things are dishonest/sleazy.

4. It takes a lot of work to make a lot of money.

5. I hate/am bad at networking and meeting new people.

6. I’m not a people person/people don’t like me.

7. I don’t want to be seen to be greedy.

8. If I haven’t been successful by now, then it’s just not going to happen.

9. I feel like a fraud.

10. I'm too young/old to be a successful business owner.

11. The economy's bad.

12. If I try to make a living from my passion, I won’t be passionate about it anymore.

13. I’m in debt so I can’t make a success of my business.

14. Dealing with/talking about money stresses me out.

15. Wanting more money is selfish/shallow.

16. Success scares me – I don’t think I’m ready for it.

17. I’m worried about what *they* will think of me.

18. I feel guilty working on my business when I have a family.

19. If I get what I want, I might lose it.

20. It's not right to earn more than my parents.

21. I can’t charge THAT much.

22. I can’t charge more than my competitor.

23. The market is flooded.

24. It’s not spiritual to desire money.

I could have written many, many more. But it doesn’t matter what the belief is, it matters that we are AWARE that you have one.

5 Ways to Transform Your Beliefs

1) Affirmations

Write an affirmation (statement) with how many clients you want to work with each week and how much money you want to make each month.

For example: I, ____(insert name)___, work with 8 clients a week.

Make sure they are positive and in the present tense.

Say your affirmations out loud just before bed and upon waking.

2) Visualise

The subconscious mind works with images and emotions. So make sure you plant clear images of exactly what you want. As you say your affirmations twice a day close your eyes and see and FEEL it happening.

Imagine working this clients. Where will you be? What will you be doing? How will it feel?

Imagine the amount of money you want to bring in each month. See it in your bank account and then (this is very important) feel yourself spending or saving it. Imagine how you will feel to have that money. Money loves a purpose so don't just imagine piles of money under your mattress or numbers on your bank statement. SPEND and use money the way you want to. Make sure it feels good. No chaser of guilt allowed!

3) Rewrite your Money Story

If you've realised you have a lot of negativity around money, change it. Look at each of your negative beliefs and write the opposite. Take the time to actually write out the relationship you would like to have with money. Then record your new Money Story and listen to it each day.

4) Give

Give money away. This will always make you feel richer. It doesn't have to be hundreds of pounds or dollars. The process of giving (rather than spending) tells your brain that you have excess money. Try it. If feels incredible. The next time you get some money try giving 1% of it away. For best results, do it anonymously. Give to a charity close to your heart.

5) Get support

If you know you have money blocks then get support. Work with a coach or hypnotherapist or EFT/tapping practitioner to help you transform your beliefs for once and for all.

Wishing you every success in your business.