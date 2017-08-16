24 Feminist School Supplies For Empowered Girls

It’s that time of year when every once-and-current school-loving nerd starts daydreaming about freshly sharpened pencils, new lined notebooks and all the other accoutrements of the back-to-school season.
For all the aspiring girl bosses out there, we’ve put together a selection of our favorite school supplies that scream “time to hit the books” and “females are strong as hell.”
From blank books and pens for taking notes to stickers and enamel pins for decorating folders and backpacks, these girl power accessories are so cute you’ll want to buy two ― one for the schoolgirl (or woke boy) in your life, and one for your own office.
