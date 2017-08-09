24 Hearty Dinners You Need to Make in a Cast-Iron Pan

By Daisy Nichols, Editor

A cast-iron pan is a great tool in the kitchen; put yours to good use with these great recipes

Shutterstock

A cast-iron pan is the one tool (aside from a good chef’s knife) that everyone should have in their kitchen. From stovetop to oven, you can cook so many things in a good old-fashioned cast-iron pan. From the wonderful non-stick qualities of a well-seasoned surface to the ability to withstand high temperatures, there’s not much a cast-iron pan can’t do.

We gathered 24 great recipes that can all be made in a cast-iron pan, so if you are looking for some inspiration, look no further! Get your cast-iron pan on the stove and get cooking!