24 hours in Downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas is without a doubt one of the most touristic cities in the world, attracting travelers from Asia to Australia, but it has more to offer than the famous “strip” with its world renowned casinos, glamorous shows, and top chef restaurants. Just a few miles away is the original pre-World War II Las Vegas that will surprise you with its hidden treasures, historic buildings and color-changing cocktails.

If you only have 24 hours or less to visit the “sin city”, here is a suggested itinerary for visiting a downtown Vegas you might not know and should not miss.

8:30 a.m.

T Zervaki The Donut Bar

Start your day with some bits of sugar at the Donut Bar. This is heaven for those with a sweet tooth with countless flavors of donuts from Hot Mexican Chocolate, and Strawberry Cream Cheese to Salted Caramel. Their colorful window is captivating and makes you feel that you want to devour all of them. Go early because they sell out fast. Upload your appetizing photos and with a cup of joe, you are all set for the first few hours of the day.

10:30 a.m.

T Zervaki The Neon Museum

The Neon Museum is a one-of-the-kind, not to miss attraction. This two-acre outdoor museum has the world’s largest collection of neon signage featuring more than 150 landmarks signs from the city’s most famous hotels and casinos. The entertaining and informative tour lasts for an hour. Be ready to walk and to learn some fun facts and history about neon signage and Las Vegas hotels and casinos.

12:30 p.m.

T Zervaki Oak & Ivy, Las Vegas

If it’s just before lunch, make a toast with one or two instagrammable cocktails at Oak & Ivy. The bar has a unique selection of crafted cocktails that are easy to drink but also pleasing to the eye. Try the Chameleon Press cocktail that gradually changes color like a real chameleon for which it is named . The bartenders are friendly and super knowledgeable and they can answer all sorts of cocktail questions ranging from bitters to white egg foam.

1:30 p.m.

T Zervaki Big Ern’s BBQ

This authentic BBQ place is unpretentious but offers delicious daily made low-and-slow smoked grilled meats. Grab a plate of pull pork with tender-crisp fried okra and a beer and relax at the table outdoors. The food is tasty, honest and simple and will make you go back for seconds.

Shop at The Container Park

T Zervaki Container Park, Las Vegas

After lunch, explore the Container Park, an open-air shopping center created from repurposed shipping containers. This park is filled with boutique shops offering everything from clothes to jewelry and fashion, accessories to art galleries and more. Support local businesses with a unique way to shop while enjoying this unique and relaxing space. I recommend the Sweet Spot Candy Store for your afternoon’s sugar cravings.

Walk at the Fremont Street

The covered street with its amazing computer generated Viva Vision ceiling light shows with dazzling, high-resolution imagery and state-of-the-art, 550,000-watt, concert-quality sound is made up of 12.5 million energy-efficient LED lamps. There is also plenty of interesting shops, hotels and casinos and of course the Slotzilla Zip line where you can fly over it all. Take a peek, sip a pink drink in a huge glass and enjoy the fun scene where everybody seems to be happy.

4 p.m.

T Zervaki Velveteen Rabbit Menu, Las Vegas

Sisters Pamela and Christina Dylag decided to open a bar after they both came back from their many travels. The eclectic bar with the vintage furniture offers a seasonal menu with craft cocktails and a range of specialty beers. If you want to practice your skills in cocktail making, this is the place. I actually learned to make one of my favorites: the French 75. The outdoor patio is perfect for an evening concert where you can enjoy the Vegas desert heat.

8:30 p.m.

T Zervaki Triple George Grill, Las Vegas

Finish off your night with dinner at the Triple George Grill, the 2016 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award winner. This established restaurant has a long and diverse menu to choose from and will please everybody’s taste. Appetizers are generous in portions, the wine and cocktails abundant, and try to say no to a filet mignon after a long exciting day. The environment here is relaxing and you can stay for a good long time to rest your legs.

Midnight