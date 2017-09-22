24 Hours in Paris This Fall

Paris is the ultimate city for a stopover. The Charles De Gaulle International Airport is just 15 minutes from the city center, making it easy to venture into the city for as little as a day or even several hours. However, I can’t help but suggest that you spend at least 24 hours exploring France’s largest city — a city that’s known as one of the most beautiful in the world.

The City of Lights is even more picturesque in the fall months, when the autumn leaves present a display of natural citywide artwork. Fewer tourist crowds and lower off-season prices are just a couple more reasons why you need to take a stopover in Paris on your trip around the world this fall. This packed itinerary will ensure you make the most of a day in la Ville des Lumières.

Morning:

Photo credit: Guilhem Vellut

There’s no better place to start your fall morning in Paris than outdoors at the Luxembourg Gardens. Admire the fall flowers and stunning grounds of the 23-hectare property. Guided tours inside the palace start at 10:30 a.m., so stick around if you’re eager to get inside the 17th-century Palais du Luxembourg.

Just north of Luxembourg Gardens you’ll find the popular brunch spot Eggs & Co. This quaint Parisian eatery offers creative brunch entrees, generous portions and affordable prices to fuel your day of sightseeing. With a full belly, you’re off to the largest art museum in the world, the Louvre. Consistently ranked among the top attractions in the city, you can count on spending roughly 2 hours exploring some of the world’s most famous paintings, including the Mona Lisa and roughly 30,000 other exhibits.

Afternoon:

Photo credit: Alfie Lanni

If it’s your first visit to Paris, you’re probably eager to reach the Eiffel Tower. The tower, built by Gustave Eiffel, is ranked among the most iconic monuments in the world, alongside the Taj Mahal, the Statue of Liberty and Big Ben. Venturing to the top, 1,050 feet in the air, will give you an unsurpassed view of Paris from above, and tickets can be booked online in advance.

The food scene in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower can be overwhelming. Countless restaurants are begging for your tourist dollars, and despite their ideal locations, some don’t offer the best fare. You can’t go wrong by grabbing a sidewalk table at Au Bon Accueil. The restaurant is closed on weekends, but during the week it offers mouthwatering meals, like lobster with mushroom risotto, and world-class wines with views of the monument.

Continue your afternoon in the city by venturing to another iconic site, the Arc de Triomphe. The largest triumphal arch in the world is a legendary place to snap photos. Take a few minutes to climb the stairs to the top and look down upon the 12 bustling avenues that make this the busiest traffic circuit in the area.

Night:

Photo credit: Nexxt Press

From the Arc de Triomphe, you can view one of the most famous avenues in the world, Champs Elysees. Walk the street to admire some of the city’s most luxurious stores, cafes and cinemas. Many businesses stay open late, making this an ideal pre- or post-dinner activity.

Before heading to your quaint hotel in the heart of the city, you’ll want to fill up on one more iconic Parisian meal. Le P’tit Canon, on 36 Rue Legendre, offers award-winning cuisine in a cozy, authentically-French atmosphere. Dishes like escargot, steak bavette, anchovy filets, and creme brulee, coupled with outstanding service, will leave you with a mouthwatering taste of Paris you may never forget.