24 Times J.K. Rowling Wrote Or Said Something That Hit All The Feels

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a voracious reader of her books or just someone who appreciates words — J.K. Rowling surely has said something that will appeal to you.

The famed “Harry Potter” author has hundreds, if not thousands, of notable quotables that can be attributed to her novels, speeches and even her pen names. We’ve gathered some of our favorites in light of the 20-year anniversary of “Harry Potter” first hitting shelves for your reading pleasure.

So, sit back, relax, and relate:





“Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open.”

― from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

“There is an expiry date on blaming your parents for steering you in the wrong direction; the moment you are old enough to take the wheel, responsibility lies with you.”

― from Harvard Commencement speech, 2008

“The best of us must sometimes eat our words.”

― from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

“It was strange how your brain could know what your heart refused to accept.”

― from The Casual Vacancy

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.”

― from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

“It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.”

― from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

“No story lives unless someone wants to listen.”

― from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” film premiere, July 2011

.@BrocaesarTV And I'd say, the world is full of wonderful things you haven't seen yet. Don't ever give up on the chance of seeing them. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 4, 2015

“Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

― from Harvard Commencement speech, 2008

“If you want to know what a man’s like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals.”

― from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

“Humans often assumed symmetry and equality where none existed.”

― as Robert Galbraith in The Cuckoo’s Calling

“Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?”

― from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

“We’re all human, aren’t we? Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving.”

― from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

“The difficult thing, the glorious thing, was to be who you really were, even if that person was cruel or dangerous, particularly if cruel and dangerous. There was courage in not disguising the animal you happened to be.”

― from The Casual Vacancy

“Imperfect understanding is often more dangerous than ignorance.”

― as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

“Worrying means you suffer twice.”

―as Newt Scamander in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” script

“Indifference and neglect often do much more damage than outright dislike.”

― from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

“Those who are best suited to power are those who have never sought it. Those who, like you, have leadership thrust upon them, and take up the mantle because they must, and find to their own surprise that they wear it well.”

― from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

“To hurt is as human as to breathe.”

― from The Tales of Beedle the Bard