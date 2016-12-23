25 Albums To Look For In 2017

Getty/HPMG SZA, The Flaming Lips, Nelly Furtado and T.I. are among the artists expected to release new music in 2017.

As we look back at some of our favorite musical moments of 2016, it’s also time to look ahead.

Some artists have already given us a taste of what to expect from them in the new year, like Nelly Furtado’s recently released “Pipe Dreams” or Ryan Adams’ “Do You Still Love Me?” off his 16th album, “Prisoner.” Huge names like Run the Jewels, The Flaming Lips, Brad Paisley and Little Big Town will help lead off the year with new music. There will be a slew of new releases from hauntingly good female vocalists, including Vagabon, Laura Marling and Hurray for the Riff Raff. You can also expect the return of long-silent artists like Shania Twain (yup, she’s coming back!), and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Make some space on your phones, because it looks like there will be a lot to listen to in 2017. Below, we’ve gathered a sampling of what to expect in the year’s first few months and beyond:

Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainment Run the Jewels at the 2015 Reading Festival.

January Run the Jewels — “Run the Jewels 3”

The acclaimed hip-hop group recently teased their new album on YouTube, which Fader reports is available for free pre-order.

Alison Crutchfield — “Tourist in this Town”

Crutchfield, previously of P.S. Eliot and Swearin’, released the poppy earworm “Dean’s Room” earlier this year, a song so catchy it bodes well for the rest of her next solo effort.

The Flaming Lips — “Oczy Mlody”

This new album will be the band’s first proper release since 2014.

Major Lazer — “Music Is the Weapon”

Diplo said in October that new Major Lazer music was due in January.

Rick Diamond via Getty Images Little Big Town perform at the CMA Awards in November 2016.

February Vagabon — “Infinite Worlds”

Laetitia Tamko has recorded under the name Vagabon since 2014, meaning her first full album is well-honed, emotional and much anticipated.

Ryan Adams — “Prisoner”

Adams has one question for you: “Do You Still Love Me?” It’s the first release off his latest album.

LeAnn Rimes — “Remnants”

You can try to resist, try to hide from LeAnn Rimes, but she’ll be back with her 16th studio album next year.

Brad Paisley — “Love and War”

The country star’s 11th album features collaborations with Demi Lovato, Mick Jagger, John Fogerty and more.

Little Big Town — “The Breaker”

The Taylor Swift–penned “Better Man” the country group released in 2016 was just a taste of their new album.

SZA — Title TBD

R&B singer/songwriter SZA’s album “A” was reportedly slated for a 2016 release, but it never materialized; the singer unleashed her frustrations at the delay on Twitter this fall. EW reports an untitled album should come out from the singer in February.

Anthony Pidgeon via Getty Images Alynda Lee Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff in August 2016.

March Hurray for the Riff Raff — “The Navigator”

We’ve been waiting for more tunes from the New Orleans–based group since 2014’s “Small Town Heroes,” and the purveyors of one of our favorite music videos is set to deliver.

Laura Marling — “Semper Femina”

English singer-songwriter Marling teased her upcoming album with a self-directed video for the track “Soothing.”

Nelly Furtado — “The Ride”

The same woman who brought us “I’m Like a Bird” back in 2000 (!) returns with her sixth album, with the spare single “Pipe Dreams” leading the way.

The Jesus and Mary Chain — “Damage and Joy”

Alternative Scottish standbys The Jesus and Mary Chain are releasing their first full-length since 1998’s “Munki.”

Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images James Mercer of The Shins performs in Las Vegas in September 2016.

Release Date Unknown Drake

The Canadian singer confirmed his compilation album “More Life” would come in 2017 — we just don’t know when.

The Shins

Shins singer James Mercer told Portland’s KBOO radio station back in August that the band would probably release new music in January 2017, but that’s the last we’ve heard.

T.I. — “The Dime Trap”

The “Whatever You Like” singer worked with Dr. Dre on his anticipated release, which we’ll look out for in 2017.

Shania Twain

Man, it feels like forever since Shania Twain released new music — but we’re allegedly going to hear her new stuff in the spring.

Arcade Fire

Singer Win Butler said in June that the Canadian indie group’s next effort could come this spring.

St. Vincent

Musician Annie Clark told Guitar World that her fifth solo album, reportedly coming out in the spring, is a “real sea change” for her musically: “The personal is political and therefore the political can’t help but influence the art.”

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Lorde performs at Coachella 2016.

Lorde

It’s been too long since Lorde blessed us with new music after 2013’s “Pure Heroine.” In a long Facebook post on her 20th birthday, the singer hinted at some 2017 tunes.

Niall Horan

The second One Direction member to go solo, Horan is expected to release his first album in the summer. Apparently, his sound is influenced by The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac — swoon.

Charli XCX

The British star told Fader magazine that she wanted to make “the best pop album of 2017” — we’ll just have to wait and listen.

Sky Ferreira — “Masochism”

According to Pitchfork, Sky’s follow-up to 2013’s “Night Time, My Time” is set to come out this summer.

U2 — “Songs of Experience”

The band’s 2017 effort is expected to follow their 2014 LP, “Songs of Innocence.”