25 Companies Leading the Way in Remote Hiring

Think that remote positions are far and few between? Well, the data proves otherwise. As the 25 companies rounded up below make clear, many big name businesses are now hiring for work from home positions, and in bulk. Listed here are companies that we’ve found to be hiring the most virtual employees over the past two months. From United Health Group and Cisco to Adobe and Amazon, the names you see here might surprise you.

1. UnitedHealth Group — 288 Jobs

UnitedHealth Group has been leading the way in hiring for remote employees. Didn’t know that you could work in the healthcare field from home? With UnitedHealth Group, you can. Positions here range from Sr. Proposal Manager to Licensed Behavioral Health Care Advocate to Field RN Care Coordinator.

2. Crossover — 83 Jobs

Known for redefining the way people work, Crossover helps connect companies with talent all across the globe. Standing behind remote work as one of its biggest advocates, Crossover’s entire team is remote, employing positions like Vice President of Engineering and C++ Software Architect from over 100 countries.

3. Elastic — 79 Jobs

Elastic has changed the game of data analysis, and organizations such as eBay, Dell, HP, Microsoft, Netflix, Yelp, Wikipedia, and The New York Times have made use of their services. Available remote positions at Elastic include Sales Director, Java Engineer, Customer Success Manager, and Education Engineer.

4. Prahs — 69 Jobs

One of the world’s largest CROs, Prahs is all about innovation and growth in the health sciences world. Their employees can be found in more than 80 countries, and their virtual positions include Sr. Clinical Scientist, Data Manager, Business Analyst, and Patient Recruitment Manager.

5. ServiceNow — 57 Jobs

ServiceNow credits itself as “replacing unstructured work patterns of the past with intelligent workflows of the future.” Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that remote team as a Senior Enterprise Strategist, Solution Architect, Product Line Sales Manager, or Business Analyst?

6. VMware — 48 Jobs

The global leader in cloud infrastructure, VMware helps companies mobilize their business. While the company was founded in Palo Alto two decades ago, it now hires work from home employees for positions such as Chief of Staff, Cloud Consultant, Advisory Strategist, and Senior Sales Engineer.

7. BCD Travel — 47 Jobs

BCD Travel helps their clients travel smart by making the most of what companies spend on travel expenses. Join their ranks of nearly 13,000 professionals as a virtual Hotel Solutions Director, Corporate Travel Consultant, Global Account Manager, or Senior Systems Engineer, amongst other remote positions.

8. Cognosante — 46 Jobs

Interested in helping change America’s healthcare system? If so, you’ve got something in common with Cognosante. Join their team of remote Java Developers, System Administrators, Business Analysts, and Technical Advisory Project Managers.

9. Invision — 40 Jobs

At Invision, it’s all about unlocking the power of design-driven product development, which is why big hitters such as Adobe, Airbnb, and Evernote have become fans. Work from home positions here include Sales Recruiter, Senior Growth Engineer, Executive Assistant, Business Operations, and Data Engineer.

10. Adobe — 40 Jobs

Adobe has long been the standard in the digital media and marketing field, and it’s also serving as a major game changer in remote hiring. Technical Account Manager, Digital Evangelist, Talent Partner Recruiter, and Solutions Consulting Manager are just some of the virtual positions they offer.

11. Merkle Inc. — 40 Jobs

While you’ll find Merkle Inc.’s headquarters in Columbia, Maryland, this performance marketing agency is just as welcoming to employees who aren’t local. Remote positions include Account Director, Copywriter, Associate Client Partner, and Campaign Application Architect.

12. Cisco — 32 Jobs

Cisco provides clients with internet solutions that make networks possible everywhere. As remote Growth Engineer Manager, Chief Technologist, Hybrid Cloud Consultant, or Software Engineer, you could be a part of that mission.

13. FIS AvantGard — 32 Jobs

With a focus on retail and institutional banking, FIS AvantGard is a financial services technology that is leading the way in its field. It’s also helping lead the way virtual hiring with job openings such as Product Sales Consultant, Network Engineer Specialist, Program Manager, and VP of Audit, Fraud, Risk, Information Security, & Compliance.

14. Kelly Services — 28 Jobs

Kelly Services began in 1943, founding the basis of the temporary staffing industry. Today, they’re still helping people, and you can too. Join their team as a remote Jr UX Designer, Data Entry Specialist, Help Desk Agent, Programmer, or Sales Manager.

15. TWO95 International Inc. — 26 Jobs

With several Fortune 500 companies on their client list, TWO95 International Inc.clearly knows what they’re doing as a global technology firm. Think you can help them up their game even further? Apply to work as a virtual Sitecore Architect, Graphic Designer, Technical Consultant, or Senior Salesforce Developer.

16. Blackbaud — 26 Jobs

Blackbaud “connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through software, services, expertise, and data intelligence.” Pretty cool, right? Remote positions at Blackbaud include Solutions Engineer, Software Engineer, Account Executive, and Future Opportunity Sales.

17. Skillsoft — 23 Jobs

Over 130 million views are had every month of Skillsoft’s 165,000+ courses. Join the dream team making this all happen as a virtual Customer Sales Director, Technical Instructor, Regional Business Manager, or Regional Account Executive.

18. Anderson Frank — 23 Jobs

Anderson Frank is one of the most successful global recruitment businesses in the past 10 years, and it’s only been getting better. A strong supporter of remote workers, some of their open positions include NetSuite Developer, Staff Accountant, Practice Lead, and NetSuite Administrator.

19. Connections Academy — 23 Jobs

Join Connections Academy’s team of remote employees helping students of all ages with their fully accredidated education program. Whether you teach, design, or manage, there’s a remote position in this organization that will fit your bill. Some positions include Spanish Substitute Teacher, Elementary Math Content Editors, Sales Support Specialist, and Instructional Designer.

20. Collaborative Solutions — 23 Jobs

With a 98% customer satisfaction rate, Collaborative Solutions is a company that knows how to please. If you think you’d be good on their team, check out their many remote positions, such as Recruiting Consultant, Payroll Consultant, Sales Manager, or Absence Management and Time Tracking Consultant.

21. Datastax — 22 Jobs

Datastax helps power data management for cloud applications, and some of their most recognizable users include Netflix, ING, and Intuit, amongst many others. Work from home positions here include Core Engineer, Sales Operations Specialist, Escalations Engineer, Cloud Business Development Director, and Senior Software Engineer.

22. Motorola Solutions — 22 Jobs

Want to help firefighters see around buildings and police officers see around street corners? If so, snag a virtual position at Motorola Solutions, such as Core Management Team Analyst, Customer Support Specialist, System Technician, or Channel Account Manager.

23. Venmo — 21 Jobs

Chances are you’ve used Venmo in your own day-to-day interactions with friends and family. Now you can work remotely for them too. Always looking for Engineers, Program Managers, and Technical Product Analysts, Venmo hires for a wide range of positions.

24. Envato — 20 Jobs

Envato is the world’s leading marketplace for creative assets, meaning that it also likes to hire creative people on a virtual basis. Work from home positions include Delivery Coach, Front End Developer, Photo Author Advisor, Design Author Advisor, and Ruby Developer.

25. Amazon — 20 Jobs

If there’s one company that’s changed the way the world thinks of retail shopping, it’s got to be Amazon. It only seems natural that they would also change the way the world thinks of work. DevOps Consultant, Marketing Manager, Licensed Electrician, and Delivery Station Manager are just a handful of their remote positions.