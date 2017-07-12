25 Coolest Things to do on Prince Edward Island

Stay in an old nuns’ convent, own a racehorse for a day, go starfish hunting, and fly in a vintage airplane chasing the sunset, these are just a few of the new unique experiences I just checked out on Prince Edward Island in Atlantic Canada.
Also on this trip, I dived into the delicious fresh seafood scene and learned some culinary secrets, like how to saber a bottle of bubble, all caught on video! Here’s a look!
