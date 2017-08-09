The Daily Meal, Contributor All things food and drink

25 Healthy Breakfasts You Can Freeze and Take to Go

08/09/2017

By Holly Van Hare, Editor

Busy mornings just got a whole lot easier (and tastier) with these in your freezer

Just because it came from your freezer doesn't mean it has to be boring.

Here are some sad freezer breakfasts you’ve probably eaten lately: Eggo waffles, frozen sausage patties, and maybe even a Jimmy Dean sandwich or two. We sympathize. Mornings are crazy busy, and you’re just trying to get your kids out the door with something in their stomachs before 8 a.m.

We don’t have to tell you how bad these are for you. You’re seriously missing out on nutrients when you buy these plastic-wrapped, rubbery egg sandwiches, and you’re likely ingesting a chemical or two more than your stomach would prefer. A Jimmy Dean Croissant Breakfast Sandwich has 58 ingredients — we wish we were kidding — some of which include chemical preservatives, colorings, enriched flour, and high-fructose corn syrup.

At breakfast? Why?

With a little effort and some meal prepping, you can have much healthier, more wholesome breakfasts that are just as easy to reheat on busy mornings. These breakfasts can also be a whole lot more interesting than your typical breakfast sandwich. On this list, we have scones, crêpes, burritos, waffles, and some savory egg creations inspired from Italy and elsewhere. Don’t those sound better than a bland bowl of cereal?

