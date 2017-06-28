By Carolyn Menyes, Editor
These dishes will make you proud to be an American
Though some people would suggest there is no “American cuisine,” those folks would be wrong. From New York to California, this great country is rich with a culinary history that is worth celebrating over and over again… especially on the anniversary of our nation’s birth.
This Fourth of July, tap into your patriotism by creating a menu filled with American foods. From New England clam chowder to Southern fried chicken to classic bar foods such as the chicken finger and cheeseburger, these dishes are wonderfully American and wonderfully delicious. Nothing will make you feel more proud to be from this fine country than a buffet table filled with delicious dishes like pulled pork, potato skins, crab cakes, and apple pies.
To help you prepare your holiday menu, we looked at some of the signature foods from around the country. For good measure, we also threw in some red, white, and blue desserts. Because no Fourth of July is complete without some star-shaped dishes. To find out which patriotic dishes you need to serve up this Fourth of July, click here.
CLICK FOR SLIDESHOW 25 Patriotic Dishes You Need at Your Fourth of July Bash Slideshow
