Impeachment May Not Be The Only Way To Oust Trump From Office

The 25th amendment of the U.S. Constitution allows the Vice President to take over if the President is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of office." Using that amendment as his legal backing, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) introduced a bill that would create an 11-member panel to assess President Donald Trump's mental and physical health and decide whether he is fit to lead the country.