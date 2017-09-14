26 Dating Lessons I've Learned in My 28 Years of Life

In a relationship, what is the most important thing we need to know? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

The things I have learned from relationships in my 28 years of life go as follows:

You don't always get back what you put in. Your faithfulness is not a guarantee you won't be cheated on. Sometimes people want more of a mommy/daddy figure than an actual partner. Someone always seems to love the other one just a little bit more, except in those rare wonderful pairings where the love is 100% mutual. Sacrifice is inevitable for the most part. Opportunities either slim down or open up depending on the type of partner you have. Jealousy may seem cute and caring in the beginning, but it gets old and resentment grows from missed opportunities due to the “Green Monster” If you can't be yourself with the person, they most likely are not the one for you. When you're at the “Butterfly feelings” stage of a relationship, you long for the time that you'll both be comfortable with one another. When your at the comfortable stage, you'll sometimes miss those butterflies. In relationships you go through the good and the bad, the happy and the sad; doing it together makes all the difference. Communication makes the difference between a good and bad relationship. It's not how you begin an argument, it's how you end it. Fights are inevitable, but if you're fighting more than 10% of the time, you're probably better off as friends. Relationships are never perfect, but it should be somewhere you want to be, not run away from. People cannot read minds; if you need something- LET THEM KNOW! If something bothers you, express your feelings. Never let the resentment build. That will only end up hurting both of you. Keep hobbies and interests and friends outside of the relationship. If you break up and you've invested everything in that person, you'll feel that much more empty and lost. You never want to lose everything at the same time. It's devastating. Never take the little things for granted or the other person will not feel appreciated and will most likely stop doing them (putting your towel over the heater so it's nice and warm when you get out of the shower, scraping ice and snow off your windshield in the morning, all those little actions that say I Love You) Never underestimate the power of a heart-felt thank you, be it from you or for you. Manners are important and it never gets old to feel appreciated. There will be a lot of give and take. Do your best to be sure it's an even exchange. Alone-time and together-time are equally important. Be spontaneous once in a while. It's a sweet way to tell your partner you are thinking of them without using words (if you get a coffee for yourself grab another one for them, bring them a cold glass of iced tea if they're doing yard work on a hot day, record their favorite show if they won't be home to watch it on time.) Always, always, ALWAYS be honest and truthful with your significant other. I cannot stress this enough. When truth goes out the window there really only is a shell of the former relationship left. Be sure you both know what you expect from the relationship. People seem to have different ideas of what cheating is. Be clear about what you both expect. In my opinion, cheating is doing anything that you wouldn't be okay with your partner watching, hearing or reading. Some people want open relationships or still want the ability to date around. Just be sure you're on the same page. Don't love someone for who you think they will become, love them for who they are right now. Provided they have the right type of support from you, you'll be surprised how far they might exceed your expectations. The final bit of advice I have to give is something we've all heard from our elders but rarely stop to ponder it. Treat others the way you expect to be treated. Respect demands respect. Kindness expects kindness. Truth seeks truth.

Love the way YOU want to be loved