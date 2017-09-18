28 Hilarious Parenting Hacks From Crafty Moms And Dads

Parenthood has a way of bringing out people’s crafty sides.
Many parents like to share the clever hacks they come up with to ease the stress of caring for tiny humans (or just to find some comic relief).
We’ve rounded up the best (and funniest) “parenting hacks” that moms and dads have tweeted. Keep scrolling for some hilariously real and useful advice.
I've convinced our 8-yo that I hate the sound of the vacuum so now she vacuums whenever she's mad at me. #ParentingHack— annie are you ok? (@AnnieMcCarren) September 10, 2017
Kids were hiding from their chores. Just played a recording of ice cream truck jingles; kids came running...#ParentingHack #NailedIt— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) August 18, 2015
When my toddler is screaming I just keep handing him stuff until he shuts up. Right now he's playing w some tampons but at least he's quiet!— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 20, 2017
#Parenting hack: offer to call your kid's teacher to ask why they're not teaching if your kid says 'I don't know' to 'what did you learn'?— Rav Vadgama (@TVRav) September 8, 2017
Parenting Life Hack: if you use your tears as lubricant, those little produce stickers come off your hardwood floors more easily.— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) September 11, 2015
Mom hack: When your kids don't finish their lemonade, make margaritas.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) June 11, 2017
Parenting Hack: slide a little cash your kid's teacher's way, & all of his crafts projects will "mysteriously" disappear after being graded.— Mehdieval Times (@TheAlexNevil) August 19, 2016
"Boys, brush your teeth and get in bed or I'll make you come out here and watch Bieber!" #VMAs #ParentingHack— Wendi Aarons (@WendiAarons) August 31, 2015
Parenting hack: turn everything into a race. My 4yos both just got dressed in under 50 seconds.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) September 21, 2014
#LifeHack #ParentingHack pic.twitter.com/K1mygqDX7Z— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 11, 2015
Parenting Hack: Wine.— Tara Brown (@Faux_Ma) March 26, 2015
Joe: "We're living the life of luxury! We've got BREADSTICKS!"— Keris Stainton (@Keris) August 3, 2017
Parenting hack: keep expectations low.
Parenting hack: let your kids wear mismatched socks and call it trendy. Save yourself that matching/missing sock drama. pic.twitter.com/TQDPmt07mx— Momzilla111 (@Momzilla111) April 22, 2017
Genius beach parenting hack I observed on vacation:— MaryWiddicks (@MaryWiddicks) July 18, 2016
"The next person to throw sand has to come and sit with me...and I smell like BO!"
Daylight Savings parenting hack: send kids to sleep over at grandma's house. She thinks they're such a joy, let's see how she feels at 5am.— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) March 13, 2016
Parenting hack: broken toys waiting to be fixed can sometimes be broken on the other side so they no longer look broken.— Momzilla111 (@Momzilla111) June 19, 2016
Parenting Hack: Don't guilt trip your spouse. Let your kid do it.— Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) November 10, 2015
"I know, Baby. You wish Daddy would have changed your diaper." #momlife
#ParentingHack: get xtra speed & battery life from your iPad by not letting your 5yo learn how to re-download every app you've ever deleted.— Brent Almond (@DesignerDaddy) April 30, 2015
Parenting hack: train your child to think it's fun to scratch your back and play with your hair; all day, errrday.— Aubrayus. (@aubreyhunterrr) August 3, 2017
Parenting life hack: you can in fact make a daiquiri using a snow cone machine. #momofboys #momlife #lifehacks pic.twitter.com/fRkskyorKB— Jill McKnight (@maerlyn99) July 24, 2017
Weekend parenting hack— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) April 16, 2016
1) Tell your kids to stay in bed until a certain time
2) Set their clock back an hour
3) Enjoy an extra hour of sleep
Parent hack: When you get home, and your kids aren't there, it's the perfect time to eat everything you don't want to share.— Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) April 7, 2016
Toddler parenting hack: carry mini m&ms in your purse so you can get the mini humans to do what you want— Kaitlyn Dollens (@kaitlyn_dollens) September 10, 2017
I'm so grumpy tonight that my kids put themselves to bed just to get away from from me.— Katie (@katiestrong) July 11, 2017
Parenting hack.
Parent hack: want to get through the grocery store line more quickly? Bring a toddler. Make sure he hasn't napped or eaten recently.— Momzilla111 (@Momzilla111) September 9, 2016
Mom Life Hack: Perpetually keep yourself mildly to moderately uncomfortable so you don't accidentally fall asleep.— Myrrh (@ixix82) November 7, 2016
Organic beauty hack for moms: let your toddler rub your makeup buffer on her runny nose for a dose of antibodies with booger essential oil.— Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) June 5, 2017
Parenting Hack:— Meredith (@PerfectPending) April 27, 2017
Tell them you have an important meeting on your phone.
Shut bedroom door.
Take a Nap.
