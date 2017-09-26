28,000 Jogging Strollers Recalled Due To Fall Hazard

Delta Children recalled about 28,000 jogging strollers following the discovery that the leg bracket can break and pose a fall hazard to infants.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects the J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers.

CPSC

Delta Children received four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking, and in one case, a child fell from the stroller and ended up with cuts and bruises.

The stroller was sold at Target, Walmart and other retailers nationwide, as well as Shopko stores in Wisconsin from August 2015 to August 2016. The CPSC advises consumers who own this stroller to immediately stop using it and contact Delta for a free repair.