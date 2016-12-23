29 Of The Most Incredible Birth Photos From 2016

Every year, birth photographers around the world capture exquisite images. In some ways, the moments are so small ― a woman roaring through a contraction or the first time a mother locks eyes with her new baby. But in other ways, they are monumental. A few seconds or minutes pass and suddenly, families are forever changed.

Here, via Birth Becomes Her and Canadian Birth Photographers , are 29 of the most moving birth images from the past year.

Elise Hurst Photography "Just moments after delivering her first baby on her knees, this mama was thinking, 'I actually did it! He is finally here!'"

Vanessa Mendez "The strength and power mothers possess as they bring their babies into the world is unimaginable. You can see the raw power as this mama roars her baby out."

Monet Nicole "This baby began to suck on the doctor's finger and grasp onto the attending's hand as she was born into the world."

Cherith Hope Photography "A dads' first moments with his son."

Katie Lew Photography "This baby girl came so fast, the birth team didn't have time to finish filling the tub!"

Fox Valley Birth and Baby "People don't talk much about the after birth pains -- the cramping, the stitching. This mom handled them it all so well and it wasn't long before she was able to focus on her sweet newborn."

Ashley Marston Birth Lifestyle/Documentary Photographer "This mother holds her newborn baby who -- after years of heartache -- was delivered by her 'angel surrogate.'"

Danica Donnelly Photography "This mama had a challenging first birth experience at a hospital with a lot of interventions, so she worked hard for this natural water birth. Her partner -- a first- time dad -- supported her every step of the way. He wasn't afraid to get in the water with her, and he even caught the baby when it was born!"

The Art of Unscripted "The mom and dad both invited their own mothers to the birth, and this is the very moment they first became grandmas. The room erupted into happy sobs!"

Capturing Joy Photography "After her baby flipped into a breech position, this mama had to come to a place of acceptance. She was nervous about how she would feel with a Cesarean birth, but when baby arrived and was placed skin-to-skin with her, the tears and kisses were flowing!"

Santa Cruz Birth Photography Doula Services "Sweet relief right after this mama birthed her fourth son."

Melissa Cate Photography "Transition! This mama had a home birth in her off-grid home."

An Infinite Moment Photography "This sweet girl was so alert and eager to see the world just moments after birth!"

Love at First Sight Photography Doula Services "I cannot even begin to describe how empowering this birth was. The dad welcomed his daughter into the world by catching her and being the first person she ever touched or laid eyes on. These are the moments the world needs to see!"

Bluegrass Birth Stories "This mom waited 42 weeks to meet her baby and she greeted him after a redemptive VBAC."

Earth Mama Photography "It takes a village to welcome a baby."

RAW Photography by Rebecca Ann Walsh "Skin-to-skin contact after birth, a beautiful and peaceful moment after all the excitement and hard work."

New Creation Photography Birth Photography "Paisley, on her way to snuggle with her mama for the first time."

Cradled Creations "After seven years of trying to have a family, and a long journey with IVF, this couple's arms were finally full of love."