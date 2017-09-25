3 Actionable Pieces Of Real Estate Advice For Today’s Home Sellers

Today’s real estate landscape has become synonymous with one conventional truth: competition. It’s an uneasy truth, but a reality nonetheless; competition is defining the current market landscape as we know it. A distinct lack of inventory has seen the average property become the beneficiary of multiple offers, each vying for the right to purchase the home. And while it’s a great position to be in if you are a buyer, it’s not the time to become complacent.

You can’t assume the high level of demand and lack of inventory in today’s marketplace will guarantee a sale; to do so is a practice in ignorance. Even with conditions as favorable as they are for sellers, it’s absolutely imperative that you take the appropriate steps and mind due diligence. Even the slightest misstep could result in a lost sale.

If you want to give yourself the best odds of selling a home in today’s environment, there are plenty of things you can do, not the least of which include the following:

1. Staging Is Contingent On The Current Season

It’s been proven that staging a home for an impending sale can help it sell faster and for more money, but I digress. Staging isn’t what it used to be; it’s so much more. It’s never been more important to stage a home correctly than in today’s competitive environment.

It’s worth noting that staging is anything but static. It’s not enough to simply stage in a generic fashion; you have to meet the expectations of the majority. If for nothing else, appealing to the largest audience will place the odds of selling the house in your favor. Remember, real estate is a numbers game. The more people you can capture the attention of, the better. To the best of my knowledge, the best way to generate interest in your home is through implementing staging strategies that adhere to seasonal norms. In other words, it’s in your best interest to stage your home with regards to the respective season. The decor and color patterns you introduce to prospective buyers should elicit nostalgic memories of the current season.

In addition to the theme, there are other aspects that require an acute attention to detail. The furniture, for example, should also reflect seasonal differences. In the summer, consider decorating with smaller furniture, as to generate an open-air feel. Prospective buyers will simultaneously appreciate the potential for air flow on a warm summer day and the size of the room. The colder months, on the other hand, are better complimented by larger furniture. As you would guess, oversized furniture evokes a more comfortable feeling; one that welcomes a cold winter night by a fire.

2. Price Your Home Where Buyers Would Expect To See It

Today’s buyers are more prepared for their impending home search than their predecessors. The advent of technology has seen to it that they have all the data they need to make a sound, educated purchase.

As sellers, we must assume that every buyer walking through our doors has done their homework. There’s a better than great chance they have already looked at comparables and formulated their own price point, and if we assume otherwise, we are only hurting ourselves.

Having said that, it’s absolutely imperative that sellers price their property correctly. Stay in the neighborhood of what nearby comparables dictate. While there may be room to adjust slightly, you are only hurting yourself if you stray too far from the properties that closely resemble your own. Remember, buyers have done their homework. There is a good chance they know the price of the comparables you used to come up with a dollar amount. Any attempt to go too high, and you may scare away more people than you would care to admit. Any attempt to come in too low, as to entice more interest, could lose you thousands of dollars.

Now is not the time to get creative. Pricing a home is a delicate process; one that can’t extend too far in either direction. Stay close to what the comparables say, and you should find yourself with plenty of interested buyers, especially in a market as competitive as today’s.

3. You Have Two Chances To Make A First Impression

Again, the advent of technology has given today’s buyers unparalleled access to listings data. As such, the chances of a prospective buyer stumbling across your property online are far greater than in person. There is no longer any reason to think most buyers won’t see your home for the first time online. Not surprisingly, the majority of today’s buyers start their search online, and it’s time your listings reflected the trend.

It’s safe to assume the first impression your home will make on a prospective buyer will be the photos you elect to put online. As such, it’s in your best interest to put your best foot forward on your internet listings. Don’t assume conventional camera phones will take good enough photos to sell your home. While today’s phones have come a long way, they are far from a DSLR, especially one in the hands of a professional.

Instead of taking mediocre photos with your phone, hire a professional photographer to capture your house in its best light. While their services will come at a price, I can assure you they are well worth it. Studies suggest quality real estate photography can help homes sell for more money and in a shorter period of time. What’s more, there’s a good chance buyers will decide whether or not to continue pursuing your house based on the photos you post online.

It’s worth noting, however, that potential buyers (provided they like what they saw online) will want to confirm what they saw online, effectively giving you another chance to make a great first impression. It stands to reason that if they like what they saw online, that they will like what they see when they visit the physical property; don’t disappoint them. Your curb appeal should, at the very least, confirm what they saw online.

Only once you have made two great first impressions will your home become a potential candidate for respective buyers. Consequently, failure to address each first impression with the care it deserves could cost you a sale.