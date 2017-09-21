3 Blockchain Startups That Are Disrupting Lending

Blockchain technology is currently disrupting a wide range of industries and sectors. Interesting, lending has been an area that has so far been largely neglected by the blockchain industry but that is about to change. Currently, there are three new fintech startups that are leveraging blockchain technology to disrupting the lending market, namely WishFinance, ETHLend, and Ripio Credit Network.

Wish Finance

Wish Finance is a business lender serving small and medium-sized enterprises in Singapore and Hong Kong. The Singapore-based fintech startup was founded in 2016 to offer cash merchant advances and business loans to SMEs with fair interest rates based on companies’ actual cash flows by connecting to the merchant’s POS (point-of-sale) infrastructure.

In a push to improve transparency, Wish Finance keeps its entire loan portfolio on a public blockchain, anonymised, so that investors can view the performance of loans at any given point in time. This helps both borrowers and investors by improving predictability and accountability of their investments, and provides an opportunity for the permanent audit of the company’s loan portfolio.

During a private beta testing phase for the new blockchain-powered lending platform, Wish Finance granted 112 loans to a group of 1,000 SMEs with amounts ranging from $2,000 to $15,000. At the end of the trial period, all companies paid back their loans in full resulting in a zero percent default rate for the beta test loan portfolio.

“SMEs consistently report access to capital being one of the most important factors in being successful, as getting unsecured business loans still remains a large issue for them. In fact, SMEs are the most underbanked business category worldwide and Asia Pacific is the region with the least banked SMEs in most of the countries,” said Eugene Green, CEO and Founder of Wish Finance.

This is exactly the issue that Wish Finance aims to address with its new platform. By basing credit risk scoring and loan structuring on a company’s POS transactional data, Wish Finance can process a loan application within 24 hours and then deducts a share of the merchant’s income to automatically repay the loan and, thereby, reduce the risk for lenders.

To fund the new platform, Wish Finance will launch an initial coin offering between October 2nd and October 25th where it will sell Ethereum-based digital tokens called WISH. WISH tokens will be convertible into company equity, which means that token holders will be eligible for their share of company profits as dividends.

ETHLend

ETHLend is an Estonia-based blockchain startup that aims to leverage Ethereum smart contracts to create a decentralized, transparent, and secure peer-to-peer lending environment.

ETHLend aims to “erase interest rate differences between countries by removing borders on lending. True lending market is not controlled by politics, monetary policies or by banks. Instead, the people decide the terms of finance,” according to its website.

To achieve its mission, ETHLend is developing a peer-to-peer lending platform on top of the Ethereum blockchain and uses ether as well as ER20 tokens as the transactional currencies.

The way ETHLend works is that the borrower pledges ER20 tokens as collateral and receives ether (ETH) for the loan. Then it repays the loan with interest until the end of the term of the loan agreement. Should the borrower not be able to pay the lender back in full, then the lender will receive the borrower’s ER20 tokens which were held as collateral.

Due to ETHLend’s loan collateralization, a less risky lending environment is being created and interest rates can be kept lower than on other peer-to-peer lending platforms that only use a borrower reputational scoring model to determine interest rates and creditworthiness.

To fund the development of ETHLend’s decentralized lending platform, the startup is holding a token pre-sale from September 25 to October 25th where it will sell LEND tokens in exchange for ether (ETH).

Ripio Credit Network

Blockchain startup Ripio Credit Network is launching a new protocol based on smart contracts and blockchain technology developed by leading South American bitcoin startup Ripio (formerly known as BitPagos). Ripio Credit Network aims to enhance transparency and reliability in the lending market, enabling connections between lenders and borrowers regardless of currency or where in the world they are located.

The RCN aims to alleviate traditional lending selectiveness and unnecessary bureaucracy while at the same time enhance the peer-to-peer lending process by guaranteeing credit and lending transparency and reliability. RCN is able to reduce traditional lending costs and management fees through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow for better conditions on both sides and, thereby, create a better alternative to many other lending options available today.

The Ripio Credit Network's key feature is the inclusion of a new intermediary agent known as the “cosigner”, which neutralizes the lender’s credit risk, and in the case of a default, handles the tools to manage the debt in the borrower’s country of residence. Lenders and borrowers connect via the platform’s digital tokens called RCN tokens, while the cosigner undertakes insuring a sufficient volume of credit transactions to predict its own return on investment, manage the debt in the borrower’s country of residence, and collect the funds in case of a default.

“Within our longstanding road to financial inclusion, Ripio Credit Network aims to create a decentralized and trustworthy global network that can make it possible for many ideas and projects all over the world come to fruition,” said Sebastian Serrano, CEO and co-founder of Ripio International.

To fund the development of its lending platform, RCN has launched a token pre-sale on September 19th to sell its digital tokens called RCN tokens, which will be required to access the Ripio Credit Network. The company’s official crowdsale is scheduled for October 17th.

As the three mentioned lending startups show, the blockchain and smart contracts are ideal technologies to disrupt the peer-to-peer lending market and to improve access to funding for small and medium-sized businesses.