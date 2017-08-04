3 Body Language Tips to Fine Tune Your Sales Pitch

Any competent salesperson knows how critical a convincing sales presentation can be to secure a deal finally. Creating an optimal presentation is a difficult task, but building the right connection with your prospect can be even harder. Even the most carefully planned pitch can fail miserably if you are not able to catch your leads’ attention with an engaging speech and a positive impression.

When you interact with your audience, you’re communicating with your body language as much as with your words. And while non-verbal communication can be subtle and often tricky to master, it’s no less important to achieve your goal. Creating snappy and focused one-liners is, in fact, almost entirely useless if you deliver them with a frowned face or a defeated posture.

Here is a brief guide to how to use your body to send the right signals to your clients during a sales presentation.

1. Practice a power posture

Slouching is, hands down, the worst way to present your sales pitch to an audience. A bad posture will portray you as a nervous or lazy person and will add an uncomfortable note of awkwardness to everything you say. If you’re applying for a job as a salesman with an insurance company, you need to come across as confident and charismatic.

Standing up straight is one of the most effective ways to exude confidence, but if you want to secure a deal, you must go beyond that. Relax your shoulder to avoid looking tense, push them slightly back when standing and walking, and lean forward a little to look more interesting and self-confident. Try to open your body to fill as much space as possible in a subtle way. Spread your arms and legs while you walk and talk and use expansive gestures.

Practicing an assertive pose before a meeting can boost your self-confidence and belief in your own leadership skills. Empowering yourself with a self-induced charisma boost can help you convey all that energy towards your prospects.

2. Use your hands and arms wisely

Your hands can talk on their own, especially if you forget about them in the first place. Wildly gesturing may come naturally to expansive people as an involuntary method to reduce stress. However, pointing a finger right on your client’s face may seem intimidating or aggressive. Don’t cross your arms – you will just look like a nightclub bouncer rather than a positively charming salesman. Any nervous activity such as constantly adjusting your glasses, playing with your hair or clicking your pen can also drive your audience crazy. Best case scenario, these unnatural behaviors will distract them from the presentation itself.

Let your hand do the talking by making your gestures meaningfully related to your speech. They should be used to punctuate what you’re saying, rather than a randomly unrelated flapping. Recent research found that a presenter who knows how to use his hands while talking has better chances to look more persuasive. And if you really feel uncomfortable using your hands while talking, at least let them rest on your lap or at your sides.

3. Pay attention to your facial expression

Your face can be the most powerful weapon in your body language arsenal. Other than the position of our bodies, our facial expression can affect other people’s emotions. If you smile to a passerby, the chances are that he or she will smile back at you. On the opposite side of the spectrum, if a police officer addresses you with an angry or steely face you will likely be intimidated by him even if you didn’t do anything wrong.

Know what your resting expression looks like. If your face is always sulky or stern, you may communicate the wrong emotions. A severe facial expression may let people around you think you’re unhappy or just defensive, and react accordingly. Spending too much involuntarily frowning can also affect your expression. For example, scientists found that after squinting at a computer for hours or frowning under direct sunlight, you may look angrier than you really are.

Relaxing your muscles can help reset your “standard” face to avoid looking constantly upset. By spending some time deliberately smiling, you can feel more positive and improve your accessibility to other people. Other than just looking pleasant, a confident smile can improve your chances to secure a deal by showing your prospects that you have nothing to worry about.

Although we spend hours perfecting our speech and pitches, we overlook our body language and communication skills during the process. With these tips, you can use non-verbal communication to get your sales presentation off the ground.