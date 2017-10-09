3 Curb Appeal Trends You Can Really Fall For

Few things are more important in the sale of a home than making a good first impression. At the very least, more prospective buyers are going to follow through with inquiries if the home “passes the eye test.” That is to say, more people will be inclined to add your home to their potential list of candidates if they are impressed with what they see on the outside. Otherwise known as curb appeal, the outward appearance of your home — whether you believe it or not — can have a significant impact on how people perceive the entire property (inside and out). Curb appeal really is the epitome of a first impression.

It’s worth noting, however, that curb appeal is cyclical. What worked in the summer may not have the same impact as the colder months we are about to face. Of particular importance are the seasonal differences fall will exhibit on a property.

I maintain that fall curb appeal should be different from that of the summer months. To prove my point, here are three curb appeal trends that are directly correlated to the change in seasons.

1. Pay Special Considerations To Your Lawn

Not unlike the warmer summer months, the lawn of a property plays an integral role in its curb appeal. Fewer features, for that matter, can contribute more to the overall aesthetic of a property than the lawn on which it is situated. That said, do not assume the colder months propose an excuse to neglect the lawn of your property. If anything, the lawn requires a lot more attention at this time of the year — that is, if you hope to attract potential buyers. Instead of putting off your yard work when the weather starts to cool off, ramp it up. Fall foliage will blanket the ground in a moment’s notice if you let it, and more rain can cause the grass to grow out of control before you even realize. It is, therefore, in your best interest to maintain a status-quo that most prospective buyers will find welcoming.

In addition to maintaining your lawn, don’t hesitate to spruce it up. I recommend using a decorative trim to frame the lawn in a way that captures the attention of onlookers. Bricks or cottage stone arranged around the border of a lawn have a way of tying everything together in a way most buyers would be happy with. You could even add colorful splashes of mulch or stepping stones to accentuate what I would assume is a lush, green lawn.

Remember, your home’s curb appeal is your best shot at making a great first impression; don’t allow your lawn to deter potential buyers. Keep it looking nice, and potential suitors will assume the inside is worth looking at.

2. Use Exterior Lighting To Highlight The Home’s Best Features

With the pages having already officially turned to fall, it’s time we started preparing for shorter days. In roughly one month’s time, the end of daylight savings will usher in the night sooner than we have grown accustomed to since March. In other words, November will witness nightfall take place earlier in the day. The long days of summer are nearly behind us, and savvy homeowners looking to sell should take note.

It stands to reason that shorter days and longer evenings will coincide with more shoppers viewing your home under the cover of night. That said, it’s in you best interest to shed some light on the situation — literally. Since more shoppers are likely to view your home at night, I recommend adding additional lighting to your front yard.

It’s not necessarily how much lighting you have that will make the difference, but rather how it is strategically placed. All the light in the world won’t do you any good if it is underutilized. Instead of placing lights without a plan, be sure to strategically highlight your home’s best features. Do you have an ornamental awning worth showing off? Try using uplighting to make it look grander than it already is. Are you proud of the walkway you had installed over summer? Be sure to use lights to outline the path to your front door.

The proper lighting strategy not only allows potential buyers to actually view your home at night, but it simultaneously makes it more inviting and attractive. What else could you ask for?

3. Clean The Gutters

This one has more to do with the safety of your property than the message it is sending to potential buyers. Very few people — if any — will zero in on your rain gutters, but they are nonetheless important to address at this time of the year.

Rain gutters tend to trap foliage and debris, and the accumulation is magnified at this time of the year. With more leaves expected to fall than in previous months, it stands to reason your rain gutters will, in fact, collect more than water. In the event the buildup of leaves and debris actually manages to clog your rain gutters, they will be rendered useless, and the very job they were installed to do — divert water away from the house — will be ignored. If you are not careful, the clogs can actually cause water to pool up in your gutters, which can be disastrous in colder climates. In the event water is able to freeze in your gutters, the weight becomes hazardous to your home and anyone on its premises.

To avoid water pooling up in your rain gutters, set aside some time to have them cleaned. It’s a relatively simple task that can save you a lot of headaches down the road. And while prospective buyers may not appreciate your hard work at the time of a sale, they will certainly see the benefit come winter.