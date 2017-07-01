I just love jewelry and that is the reason that I have piles of rings, bracelets, chains and other accessories. While I was on vacation last year, I thought of buying stuff that speaks for my personality. From there, I discovered my love for the customized jewelry.

“Customized Jewelry” when you hear the term, what comes to your mind? 80’s style beaded jewelry or maybe a silver circle with birthstones in it, hanging on a chain, with a mother figure surrounding it?

Today’s custom jewelry, often printed on 3D printers like the one above, covers the full range from classic and expensive to trendy and cheap.

But why choose customized jewelry?

Everyone has been hit by the “individuality” bug!

So many of us today are sick of trends. It’s all about expressing who you are. When it comes to clothing and especially accessories, it’s no different,. Why wear something that looks like everyone else? Choose whatever speaks to you, and wear it with confidence. Even someone who is very conservative with clothing may be ready to branch out when it comes to jewelry.

Personalization

We all know a guy who buys a greeting card that has a sweet, generic message on it, and signs the bottom, and feels like he has done his job. What does it feel like to receive something like that? Boring. Not unique or special in any way. Similarly with jewelry, boring doesn’t cut it anymore. When he puts a personal message on a ring, that takes it up to a whole new level. If you are that bride who feels she must give each bridesmaid a ring with a personal message, you can do that too.

Four Fabulous Custom Jewelry Ideas

Hand prints, Footprints and fingerprints

Some companies will send you a kit to take a print, while others ask for a picture. The finished product is a beautiful, meaningful piece of jewelry with a lot of sentimental value. What’s most amazing is that you can find fingerprint jewelry that looks modern, tasteful and beautiful, not outdated and childish. this is an elegant, classic with a twist, such as this example, with options ranging from sterling silver all the way through platinum, so you are sure to find one that works with your budget. This site is a favorite because it has a practically endless selection of options and prices. It takes time to sift through them, but is so worthwhile.

Kids Art

You can turn a favorite drawing into a memorable piece of jewelry that stays with you as your child grows. What a great gift for a mom. Any mom will tell you that the kids grow so fast and trying to hold on to each day is a challenge, but a tangible keepsake is a reminder forever.

Handwriting

How cool is this? You can write a message and have your actual handwriting turned into jewelry. No need to worry about giving a gift receipt with a gift like this. I found Caitlyn Minimalist who own an etsy shop. She can make your gift as personal as you like, it’s all in what you choose to write.

Birthstones In A Whole New Way

Birthstone jewelry has come a long way. One favorite of mine is raw mineral birthstone jewelry. The house of minerals is an etsy store with absolutely beautiful jewelry, created using raw minerals. Looking for a unique birthstone piece? Here are some great options, not customized exactly, but at least given with extra thought as to what would be meaningful to the recipient.