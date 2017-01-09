3 Engagement Ring Trends That Will Be Huge In 2017

For Glamour, by Kim Fusaro.

Courtesy of Brand Truly Zac Posen East-West Solitaire Engagement Ring, $650 (setting only).

Are we saying “so long” to halo engagement rings, at last? The most popular setting for the past five or six years (by our best guess, anyway) seems to be making room for new trends — specifically, the three below, which Blue Nile is predicting will be the most popular engagement ring trends in the year ahead.

A Return to Understated

Courtesy of Brand Tapered Baguette Engagement Ring, $6,500 (setting only).

Look, we love an engagement ring with a halo setting, and they’re still utterly timeless, but this year center stones might shine without a dozen or so tiny diamonds circling around them. (The ultimate example of So. Many. Diamonds. — Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock’s Neil Lane sparkler, which has more than 200 itty-bitty diamonds.) The newest takes on “classic” are understated and refined; even if they’re brand-new, they look like they could’ve belonged to your grandma.

Next-Gen Side Details

Courtesy of Brand Bella Vaughan Grandeur Roped Diamond Engagement Ring, $4,650 (setting only).

Brides who do want lots and lots of diamonds might opt for a more modern placement: Instead of taking the form of a halo, smaller diamonds are moving to the sides of the setting, ensuring that there’s sparkle every time you move your hand.

Classics — With a Twist

Courtesy of Brand Double Row Rollover Twist Diamond Engagement Ring, $1,160 (setting only).

These rings seem simple at first glance — but there’s more to them than meets the eye. Look below to see how the prongs of the top ring, above, are twisted, so they land where 12, 3, 6, and 9 would fall on a clock*. (Traditional four-prong settings have prongs at around 1, 5, 7, and 11.) A little more obvious: The diamonds on the band of the second ring are twisted around the band, instead of sitting in straight rows.

*The prongs on Kim Kardashian’s Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring (and the upgrade ring that was stolen in Paris) are set like that, too.