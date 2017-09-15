3 Essential DIY Car Care Tips

A lot of us find it easy to take care of little faults around the house or build nice little shelters in the garden without help from professionals, but when it comes to the four-wheeled monster resting in the garage, we would rather outsource.

What we have failed to realize is that we can also take care of minor issues or take little but significant actions that would prevent breakdown of the car altogether.

It really isn't as difficult as it seems.

As bonus, apart from the 'self-sufficient' tag that comes along with a bit of DIY, fixing car stuffs yourself would also save you a lot of money.

Here are three car care tips you can do yourself:

How to Clean a Car Exhaust

It sounds easy enough at first but attempting to execute this task would leave most persons confused as to where and how to begin.

Before jumping right on it, ensure you have obtained the right cleaning tools for your specific type of exhaust (we shall talk more on this in a bit) and more importantly, ensure that the exhaust is dead-cold.

Carry out a thorough check on the component of the exhaust. Different vehicles have different exhaust components so it is imperative to know what yours is made of even before getting the cleaning tools.

Remove the tips and headers for easy access to the pipe.

For exhausts with chrome and metallic ceramic coatings that require soft handling, ensure to use non-abrasive materials.

It is recommended to purchase a full chrome exhaust cleaning kit which can be gotten at local shops. The chrome kit might be often mistaken for a wheel cleaner so be sure to check.

Spray the cleaner over the coating; allow it to settle for a while before scrubbing off with plastic wire brush. Finally rinse thoroughly.

Coatings made of cast iron, mild and stainless steel, are much harder than chrome coatings so it make things a bit easier.

A good engine degreaser and brush ought to do the trick. Scrub with metal polishing soap, preferably with a brass wire to prevent rusting. Use dish detergent and water for galvanized aluminum steel.

After cleaning, polish the exhaust component to give it the sparkles. You can do this with a stainless polish and fine wire wool.

Cast iron or mild steel components do not require polishing.

How to Repair a Leaking Windshield

It can be a bit annoying to find water in the interior of your car. This is mainly caused as a result of faulty seals around the glass.

The damages to car seals are often caused by mildew and other agents of deterioration to the rubber or sealant that holds the glass.

Before tagging the Windshield the culprit, be sure to confirm if something else is not the cause of the African water dripping into your car. When you are cocksure that the windshield is faulty, the next is to find the leak.

Using soapy water and a garden hose pour the water over the windshield and look out for bubbles; that's your leak. The windshield might be compromised in more than one area so check thoroughly.

Remove the exterior trim and clean the channel around and under the seal with an adhesive remover.

Wash and dry the area then apply new the new sealant under the seal and allow to set.

To be certain that you have solved the problem, carry out the leak test again and ensure that there are no bubbles.

Take a glass of wine as reward for a job well-done.

How to clean a fuel injector

Removing and cleaning your car's fuel injector may not be the easiest task in the world but it will certainly save you a fortune.

Purchasing a good fuel injector cleaner is imperative before you carryon in pulling out the components.

Any fuel related issue must be dealt with safety as a priority. Relieve the pressure in the fuel injector, even so, put on eye protection to avoid fuel spilling on the eye.

Obtain an injector puller to avoid damaging other components of the vehicle in the course of removing.

If your vehicle comes with a fuel rail, disconnect it. If it doesn't have one, go ahead to remove the fuel line from the top of each injector.

Each injector has a plug at its top or close to the top; with a Flathead screw driver between the spring and the plug, carefully remove it.

Use a fuel injector puller to remove fuel injector and connect the injector kit to the fuel pressure port (following the instructions that come with the injector cleaner).

Turn the vehicle on and let the engine run for about 10 minutes. The engine goes off after the cleaning has been completed.