3 Expensive (& Life-Changing) Trips You'll Want to Take In College -- And How To Fund Them

You’ve footed the tuition bill -- or at least completed the student loan paperwork. Room & board are set; you have enough extra cash for a few nights out. So your college expenditures are squared away, right?

Not so fast.

Your college years will offer incredible opportunities that can take you all around the world (and definitely spruce up your Instagram feed). Some are educational, others are just for fun -- but you’d be remiss to not take advantage of summers off and mid-semester breaks. Once college comes to a close, you’ll be dreaming of the days of work-free weeks!

Unfortunately, those college-exclusive opportunities aren’t cheap. They’ll put a dent in your bank account, that’s for sure, but with the right planning, you can make the most of even the priciest excursions.

Study Abroad -- If you do a study abroad program through your own school, the price may be equivalent to that of a normal semester. But restaurants, shopping, travel and general day-to-day fun can quickly drain your debit card, and being broke (in a foreign country or otherwise) makes it pretty hard to have a good time.

One of the most avoidable study abroad wallet-drainers is travel. If you’re heading to Europe, in particular, travel foresight is key. Last-minute trips can be quite pricey, but booking flights and trains even just a few weeks ahead of time can save you hundreds. Many European airlines, like the popular (and low-priced) RyanAir, have student rates -- but again, you’ll need to do some advance research to determine your eligibility and fully utilize those deals.

Still panicking about income? If you can manage to have some free time each week, consider picking up a freelance job that allows you to work remotely. The time difference can make deadlines seem tricky, but the extra paychecks may help you book a weekend trip to Athens. And who doesn’t want that? LinkedIn and Glassdoor often post openings for remote positions, and if you can secure one before you even leave the United States, that’s one less thing to worry about.

Internships -- In an ideal world, every internship is not only paid, but paid lucratively: Your day ends at 5:00, you enjoy a swanky rooftop dinner overlooking the Manhattan skyline, and then you retreat to your gorgeous short-term apartment.

In real life, although more and more internships are offering compensation (as they well should!), your income won’t be enough for those wild big-city dreams. One of the biggest internship barriers is housing: New York, Los Angeles and other internship hotspots have a really high cost of living, and unfortunately, that’s reflected in student housing options.

Some specialized grants can, in fact, help you pay for your internship accommodations. My organization, 1,000 Dreams Fund, helps to fund extracurricular expenses -- so instead of putting money toward tuition, we love to help finance costs outside of school itself. Some grants are more industry-specific: For example, Ed2010 awards funding to unpaid interns pursuing jobs in the media industry.

You should also reach out to your own university, which may have special loans and grants available for your particular area of study.

Spring break -- Okay, so this one’s less educational. But once you leave college, there’s no such thing as “spring break” -- so enjoy it while you can!

While some students blow major cash on luxury vacations, it’s totally possible to have an awesome vacation without breaking the bank. But you’ll have to speak up! Don’t allow other people to take over and plan the whole trip -- they may not really care what the final price tag looks like. Look into group rates, special student deals, and less “trendy” destinations. Most beaches are pretty similar, and you may save hundreds by picking a slightly more offbeat area.

And if hitting the Mexico coastline just isn’t for you, even better: Work through spring break to save up for upcoming study abroad, internships, or other big expenditures on your radar. Even picking up just a few shifts at a local restaurant or boutique can make all the difference when you’re swiping your card down the road.

College, from start to finish, is expensive. But covet those four years — even the price tags. Make the most of them! Grab hold of the opportunities that are become less accessible once you’re no longer a student.